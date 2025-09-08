AJ Ferrari and Jordan Burrroughs react as Bo Bassett announces another college visit after decommitment from Iowa Hawkeyes

Bo Bassett recently visited the University of Nebraska after announcing his decommitment from the University of Iowa. The teenage wrestler had initially decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes for his collegiate wrestling career in early 2025, before announcing his withdrawal from the same.Bassett shared glimpses of his visit to the prestigious institution. The teenage wrestler also wore the iconic singlet embossed with the logo of the University of Nebraska on the same.Bassett captioned the post on his Instagram as,&quot;Hanging out in Lincoln🌽 Official Visit at The University of Nebraska. #MachineGunMindset #GBR Matthew 19:26&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral wrestlers reacted to this unexpected visit. AJ Ferrari cheered for the Bassett family as he commented,&quot;Let’s go Baby! We need the whole family @bo.bassett @keegan.bassett 💪👊&quot;Former Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs posted a GIF of the Nebraska mascot as she showed his support in the comment section.Screengrabs of AJ Ferrari and Jordan Borroughs' comments on Bassett's Instagram post [Image Source: Instagram]Bo Bassett was last seen in action at the U23 Pan American Games held in Paraguay. The teenage wrestler added another honor to his kitty by winning the gold medal in the men's 65kg freestyle category.Bo Bassett shared his thoughts after decommitting from the University of Iowa Bassett shares his thoughts after decommitting from the University of Iowa [Image Source: Bo Bassett's Instagram]Bo Bassett shared his thoughts about his sudden decommitment from the University of Iowa. The teenage wrestler announced his decision in June 2025, following which he shared a long Instagram post, where he wrote,&quot;After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa. This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be. This is a huge decision in my life and it has to be the right one.&quot;The wrestler further added,&quot;I would like to thank all of the Iowa fans who have supported me. You have been amazing and I am grateful for the support you showed me. I have opened up my recruitment.&quot;Bo Bassett had won the U17 World Wrestling Championship title for the USA in 2021. The teenage wrestler also clinched a bronze medal for the USA in the U20 World Wrestling Championships last year.