  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Iowa Hawkeyes
  • AJ Ferrari and Jordan Burrroughs react as Bo Bassett announces another college visit after decommitment from Iowa Hawkeyes

AJ Ferrari and Jordan Burrroughs react as Bo Bassett announces another college visit after decommitment from Iowa Hawkeyes

By Animesh Pandey
Published Sep 08, 2025 02:05 GMT
AJ Ferrari and Jordan Burroughs react to Bo Bassett visiting the University of Nebraska after decommitment from Iowa Hawkeyes [Image Source : Instagram, Getty]
AJ Ferrari and Jordan Burroughs react to Bo Bassett visiting the University of Nebraska after decommitment from Iowa Hawkeyes [Image Source : Instagram, Getty]

Bo Bassett recently visited the University of Nebraska after announcing his decommitment from the University of Iowa. The teenage wrestler had initially decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes for his collegiate wrestling career in early 2025, before announcing his withdrawal from the same.

Ad

Bassett shared glimpses of his visit to the prestigious institution. The teenage wrestler also wore the iconic singlet embossed with the logo of the University of Nebraska on the same.

Bassett captioned the post on his Instagram as,

"Hanging out in Lincoln🌽 Official Visit at The University of Nebraska. #MachineGunMindset #GBR Matthew 19:26"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Several wrestlers reacted to this unexpected visit. AJ Ferrari cheered for the Bassett family as he commented,

"Let’s go Baby! We need the whole family @bo.bassett @keegan.bassett 💪👊"

Former Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs posted a GIF of the Nebraska mascot as she showed his support in the comment section.

Screengrabs of AJ Ferrari and Jordan Borroughs&#039; comments on Bassett&#039;s Instagram post [Image Source: Instagram]
Screengrabs of AJ Ferrari and Jordan Borroughs' comments on Bassett's Instagram post [Image Source: Instagram]

Bo Bassett was last seen in action at the U23 Pan American Games held in Paraguay. The teenage wrestler added another honor to his kitty by winning the gold medal in the men's 65kg freestyle category.

Ad

Bo Bassett shared his thoughts after decommitting from the University of Iowa

Bassett shares his thoughts after decommitting from the University of Iowa [Image Source: Bo Bassett&#039;s Instagram]
Bassett shares his thoughts after decommitting from the University of Iowa [Image Source: Bo Bassett's Instagram]

Bo Bassett shared his thoughts about his sudden decommitment from the University of Iowa. The teenage wrestler announced his decision in June 2025, following which he shared a long Instagram post, where he wrote,

Ad
"After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa. This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be. This is a huge decision in my life and it has to be the right one."
Ad

The wrestler further added,

"I would like to thank all of the Iowa fans who have supported me. You have been amazing and I am grateful for the support you showed me. I have opened up my recruitment."

Bo Bassett had won the U17 World Wrestling Championship title for the USA in 2021. The teenage wrestler also clinched a bronze medal for the USA in the U20 World Wrestling Championships last year.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications