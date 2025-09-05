Bo Bassett shares major recruiting update as college search continues weeks after Iowa decommitment

After decommitting from Iowa wrestling in June, top recruit Bo Bassett has given an update on his college search. The senior standout wrestler recently visited Nebraska with his brothers, Keegan and Melvin.

Ad

Bassett, who announced his Iowa commitment earlier this year, reopened his recruitment on June 22. His decision came as a surprise, and shortly after, his brother Melvin Miller also removed Iowa from his list of top programs. Before turning to Iowa, Bassett’s final list of schools had included Oklahoma State, Penn State, and Virginia Tech.

On Friday, September 5, Bassett posted a story from Nebraska, writing:

“Heading out to Nebraska for our official visit! Looking forward to a great weekend in Lincoln YOYOUNGGUNMINDSET #FAMILYBUSINESS”

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of story (IG/@bo.bassett)

Meanwhile, Melvin Miller, the No. 1 overall wrestling recruit in the class of 2027, also updated his top schools this week, narrowing his list to Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Penn State and Virginia Tech.

Ad

Bo Bassett, ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2026, competes for Bishop McCort High School. He recently captured gold at the Junior Pan American Games in men’s freestyle, winning all three of his matches by technical fall against Diego Peraza, Juset Martinez, and Eligh Rivera.

Bo Bassett reopens college recruitment months after committing to Iowa

Bo Bassett has compiled an undefeated high school record of 126-0, highlighted by 76 technical falls and 38 pins. His resume already includes two PIAA titles, three Ironman crowns, three Super 32 championships, and a bronze medal at the U20 World Championships at 65 kg.

Ad

He originally pledged to Iowa after leading Bishop McCort to the PIAA Class 2A team title and was expected to spend four to five years with the Hawkeyes. But just months later, Bassett announced he was stepping back from that decision, explaining that Iowa was not the “right fit.”

“After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa. This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be,” Bassett wrote on Instagram.

Ad

“This is a huge decision in my life and it has to be the right one. I would like to thank all of the Iowa fans who have supported me. You have been amazing and I am grateful for the support you showed me. I have opened up my recruitment,” he added

This fall, Bo Bassett began his senior year at Bishop McCort Catholic High School, while Keegan entered his sophomore year and Melvin began his junior year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More