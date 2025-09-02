Bo Bassett reacts as brother Melvin Miller announces top 6 schools featuring Penn State and Oklahoma State

Bo Bassett reacted as his brother Melvin Miller announced six schools for his academic and athletic career commitment. Miller, the top prospect in the class of 2027, listed Oklahoma State, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Ohio State and Nebraska.While his previous list of top schools included NC State, Arizona State, Pittsburgh and Missouri, the new list did not feature them. On the other hand, Virginia Tech and Ohio State, which were not part of Miller’s original top eight, have now made it into his top six.He announced the major decision on Instagram, sharing a picture of himself alongside the six school logos. Melvin Miller captioned the post, writing:“Narrowing it down isn’t easy, but I know I can’t make a bad choice with this list. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart… and He will make your paths straight.” – Proverbs 3:5-6&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBo Bassett reacted to this major update by brother Melvin, reacting to it with the eyes emoji:“👀”, Bo wrote, which may suggest that he is paying close attention to his brother Melvin Miller’s college decision.Bo Bassett's reaction to Melvin Miller's announcement. Credits - IG/ melvinmiller_07Earlier, this year Melvin became the Fargo champion in the junior freestyle after defeating Sullivan Ramos via technical fall in the 165lbs category. Meanwhile, Bo also became the Fargo champion in the 144lbs division after pinning his competitor Clinton Shepherd in the championship match.Bo Bassett opens up after becoming gold medalist at U23 Pan American Games 2025Bo Bassett opened up after becoming a gold medalist in the men’s 65kg freestyle at the 2025 U23 Pan American Games. He defeated Puerto Rico’s Eligh Rivera with a 11-0 in the championship match at the Olympic Training Center of the Paraguayan Olympic Park.Following this, Bassett also expressed her pride in representing the USA at the championships and excitement about competing again in freestyle wrestling next year. Via an Instagram post, he wrote:“2025 U23 Pan American Games Champion. Representing The United States of America is a feeling like no other. It is always an Honor to wear the Red, White, and Blue! Beyond Grateful for these opportunities and experiences! See you next year freestyle!!🇺🇸 🔴⚪️🔵 #TeamUSA”Earlier, he secured dominant wins in the semi-final and quarter-final, defeating Cuba’s Juset Martinez by 10-0 and Mexico’s Diego Peraza by 14-4.Olympic silver medalist Kennedy Blades, the Pan American senior champion Jax Forrest and the 2024 NCAA All-American Luke Stanich also sent congratulations on Bassett’s feat.