  Bo Bassett hypes Memorial Stadium atmosphere with 4-word message during Nebraska-Akron game after Iowa decommitment

Bo Bassett hypes Memorial Stadium atmosphere with 4-word message during Nebraska-Akron game after Iowa decommitment

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Sep 07, 2025 20:16 GMT
Still taken from Bassett's Instagram (Source: @bo.bassett/Instagram)

American wrestler Bo Bassett shared a hyped-up reaction for the University of Nebraska's Memorial Stadium as the program's football team faced off against Akron Zips, winning the game with a dominant score of 68-0. Bassett, who recently reneged his commitment from the University of Iowa, is actively looking at other colleges, with Nebraska being one of them. Bassett recently made a visit to the university alongside his brothers, Keegan and Melvin.

Bo Bassett is regarded as one of the most exciting wrestling talents in the nation. He competes mainly in the 144 pound class, ranked as the No. 1 high school wrestler in the nation in that weight class. Bassett announced earlier this year that he would be joining the University of Iowa, but would later go on to say that after discussions with his family, he decided against doing so.

In a story shared on Instagram, Bassett shared his reaction to the atmosphere at the Memorial Stadium during Nebraska's game against Akron.

also-read-trending Trending
"This was a 🔥atmosphere"
Still taken from Bassett's Instagram (Source: @bo.bassett/Instagram)

Bo Bassett recently competed at the 2025 U23 Pan American Games in Paraguay, where he won the gold medal in the 65 kg freestyle, adding to his impressive resume.

Bo Bassett's heartfelt message after decommitting from the University of Iowa

Still taken from Bassett's Instagram (Source: @bo.bassett/Instagram)

Bo Bassett shared a heartfelt message on Instagram back in June, as he announced that he would be decommitting from the University of Iowa. He wrote:

"After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa. This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be. This is a huge decision in my life and it has to be the right one."
"I would like to thank all of the Iowa fans who have supported me. You have been amazing and I am grateful for the support you showed me. I have opened up my recruitment."

Bo Bassett still has multiple options to choose from, such as Nebraska, Oklahoma State, and Penn State University. The University of Nebraska recently became one of his final options, with Penn State and Oklahoma being long-term admirers of the wrestling prodigy. His decision is yet to be announced.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
