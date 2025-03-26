AJ Ferrari reveals conversation with President Donald Trump at NCAA Wrestling Championships

AJ Ferrari recently opened up about the conversation he had with President Donald Trump at the NCAA Wrestling Championships. He lost in the semifinals of the event.

Ad

Ferrari faced his share of problems ahead of competing at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships, citing his car accident that left him seriously injured. Following this setback, the wrestler made his comeback in this year's NCAA championships and defeated Ian Bush, Andy Smith, and Mac Stout to reach the semi-final round, where he squared off against Stephen Buchanan of Iowa, who defeated him, marking an end to his 39-match winning streak.

Following this loss, Ferrari met with the US president, Donald Trump and was seen having a conversation with him that had put a smile on his face. Shortly after this, he recently opened up about what he spoke to him about when he met him for the first time. He shared the conversation on his X handle, writing:

Ad

Trending

"Everyone asks me what I said to President Donald Trump when I first met him. First, I thanked him for what he’s done. After that, I asked him if we could take a photo with me doing the double birds. And then last I dabbed him up and told him… LETS MAKE WRESTLING GREAT AGAIN," wrote AJ Ferrari.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

AJ Ferrari made his feelings known about his loss at the 2025 NCAA championships

In the post-match interview, AJ Ferrari opened up about his loss in the semi-finals against Stephen Buchanan at the 2025 NCAA Championships. He revealed that it wasn't easy for him and turned emotional while reflecting on his struggles. He also revealed that he was crying a night before the showdown while praying to God.

Ad

Along with this, he also admitted that he was cocky with Buchanan ahead of their clash, which led to his loss, and he learned a lesson about his attitude for the next time. Talking about his further goals, he said:

“It wasn't easy. It was not easy. I'll be honest with you. 11.30 p.m. last night, I was crying for 30 minutes. I was in my bathroom by myself in pain, crying to God, why? I know I'm working out three times a day. I'm doing all the right things," said AJ Ferrari.

Ad

He added:

"I said something to Stephen Buchanan before the match to be vain and prideful and just to mess with him. And it came back to bite me. So I learned that lesson and next time I’m not going to be cocky like that and I’m going to win three more national championships or four more if they give me that fifth year.”

AJ Ferrari is a household name when it comes to wrestling, as he has had a prominent career in the sport. He won the NCAA Division 1 title in 2021 and also attained other major victories, including the title of the Big 12 Championship and being the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Big 12 tournament in his freshman year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback