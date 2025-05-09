AJ Ferrari thanks coach Luke Smith and God as he wins big at the Rowdy's awards 2025

AJ Ferrari, the American freestyle wrestler, was honored with two awards at the Rowdy Awards in Bakersfield. The 2021 NCAA champion finished third in the 2025 Championships in the 197lbs category and was honored with two awards for his efforts over the course of the year.

Ferrari wrestles at 197lbs and committed to Cal State Bakersfield in 2024, where he won the Pac-12 Championship. His recent accolades also include a bronze medal finish at the 2025 NCAA Championship wrestling at 197lbs.

Ferrari is all set to be a Tar Heel next season, having made the decision to join North Carolina after entering the transfer portal in the off-season. He began his career with Oklahoma State before moving to Cal State Bakersfield.

Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California was filled with the best of the program's athletes on May 8, celebrating the 14th Annual Rowdys. AJ Ferrari was one of the athletes who won big at the Rowdys. He won the Rowdy award for the Male Newcomer of the Year and Male Athlete of the Year.

Ferrari took to the stage and thanked his coach, Luke Smith, as well as God. In his speech, he said (1:34:00 onwards):

"Alright, everybody first and foremost, again, I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ, without him and without the growth this year, could not be here. Again, coach Luke Smith, I cannot give enough thanks to him, helping me bring out the best version of myself this year not just as a wrestler but as a person."

The awards were live streamed on the CSU Bakersfield Athletics YouTube channel. Richard Castro-Sandoval and Jake Andrews were the two other wrestlers who won the Play of the Year and Male Best Individual Turnaround award, respectively.

AJ Ferrari will be switching mats from Bakersfield to Tar Heels

AJ Ferrari, the Bakersfield star wrestler, has committed to the University of North Carolina. The wrestler will be wearing the Tar Heels singlet next season. Ferrari shared this news on his Instagram on April 8. In the caption, he said:

“It’s a Great Day to be a Tar Heel! If I were you I would have bought stock in North Carolina Wrestling Yesterday! 📈” - Coach Tony Ramos @t_ram133 And the crazy thing is…North Carolina Wrestling is Just Beginning to Heat🔥 🆙🐏🐏🐏🏎️🏎️🏎️💨💨💨GO TAR HEELS BABY‼️

Ferrari will be looking to prove his wrestling prowess at the University of North Carolina under the head coach, Rob Koll and associate head coach Tony Ramos.

