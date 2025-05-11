Akani Simbine sends bold message after anchoring South Africa to historic win over USA at World Relays

Akani Simbine celebrated his team's dominant finish at the 2025 World Athletics Relay in Guangzhou 25. The athlete anchored the South African team to victory ahead of the USA in the 4x100m final.

In a post on X, Simbine shared a group photograph of the South African team from the 2025 World Relay Championships. The 31-year-old shared a bold message celebrating his nation's triumph at the prestigious event.

"NO DNA JUST RSA"

South Africa won big at the 2025 World Athletics Relay Championship on May 11, claiming podium finishes in three out of six final events and qualifying for the World Championships in Tokyo.

Simbine was the leader of South Africa men's 4x100m relay team and led his nation to a gold medal finish at the World Athletics Relay in Guangzhou.

Simbine aligned with Bayanda Walaza, Sinesipho Dambile, and Bradley Nkoana, blazing the course in a world leading time of 37.61 seconds.

Team USA finished second in 37.66 seconds despite boasting a strong lineup that included the likes of Kenny Bednarek and Brandon Hicklin. Andre De Grasse and Canada finished third for the bronze medal.

Akani Simbine and the South Africa team also won the silver medal in the 4x100m relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics, finishing behind Canada.

Akani Simbine dominated the Diamond League events in China

Akani Simbine appears to be in a fantastic form at the moment and he also had a successful outing at the opening two Diamond League events of the season in China. He defeated top-notch athletes like Letsile Tebogo and Christian Coleman in the first race at the Xiamen Diamond League.

The South African also beat out competition from Kishane Thompson and Tebogo to come out on top at the Yangtze Delta Athletics Diamond Gala on May 3. After the second race in Shaoxing, he shared a post on Instagram with the caption:

"2 for 2 ✌️🇨🇳"

Akani Simbine and Kishane Thompson faced off at the Keqiao Diamond League, where the South African sprinter clocked 9.98 seconds to defeat the Jamaican star athlete, who clocked a time of 9.99 seconds. Tebogo finished third with a time of 10.03 seconds.

Simbine's form has been on the rise in recent months. He clinched the Xiamen Diamond League with a time of 9.99 seconds on the clock. Simbine also clinched a sub-10 time of 9.90 seconds in the 100m event at the Botswana Grand Prix on April 12.

The 2025 Diamond League will continue on May 16 with the Doha Meeting in Qatar.

