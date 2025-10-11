Alaysha Johnson shares unseen details of Alexis Ohanian's ATHLOS NYC 2025 after 100m hurdles podium finish

American track and field athlete Alaysha Johnson opened up about the unseen benefits of Alexis Ohanian's Athlos NYC 2025. Notably, the event had already gained headlines after Ohanian announced instant payouts for its athletes just a few days before the event.

The enhanced experience of the viewers through musical performances, the Tiffany and Co. crown for the winners of the athletes, are some of the other features of Ohanian's Athlos that have made the women's-only event immensely special. Besides, the long jump event at the iconic Times Square was a spectacle to behold for the fans.

Johnson, who was a 100m hurdles competitor at the event, revealed a few other arrangements and benefits of the league that made it special. In a post on X, Johnson revealed the setup of the locker room featuring lounges, juices, and a media lounge featuring open bars, which were not shown on television. She wrote:

"Yall, I think yall missing stuff from ATHLOS that maybe they didn’t show on TV.. -Red carpet walk out -The setup was nuts: Locker room INSTACART full blown lounge with MUA touchups and free fresh pressed juice with a DJ who was eating down."

"And a whole media lounge - A full blown stage where they added long jumppppp - VIP couches on the track… open bar, rotating food & ACTUAL VIPS with a live DJ."

Notably, in the 100m hurdles event of Athlos NYC 2025, Alaysha Johnson finished third in a run time of 12.66 seconds. Masai Russell and Grace Stark clinched the first two positions in 12.52 and 12.60 seconds, respectively.

Alaysha Johnson made her feelings known after competing at Athlos NYC 2025

Alaysha Johnson (Image via: Getty)

Alaysha Johnson shared her experience of competing at Alexis Ohanian's Athlos NYC 2025. Johnson was also present for the debut event of Athlos last year, where she finished second in the 100m hurdles event.

Speaking in an interview after her race, Johnson revealed that she had no preparations before coming in the race as she had taken a break after the World Championships. She further explained her experience at Athlos 2025 and added (via Citius Mag, 00:12 onwards):

"Honestly, it's all like jumbled together because it was so far from the World Championships. So, honestly, I didn't train and had to take a break from the World Championships, stayed in Tokyo a little bit, went to Tulum, and did some business in Las Vegas. So, I reached here yesterday, and I told myself, this is one of the best places to has attracted me."

Notably, Alaysha Johnson has had a disappointing campaign at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo before coming to Athlos. The American hurdler couldn't make it past the semifinals of the event after finishing third in her semifinal race.

