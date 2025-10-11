"ATHLOS made me feel more sad that GST maybe gone" - Fans weigh in on Athlos NYC 2025 instant payouts while Grand Slam Track sorts out payment delays

Track and field fans shared their reactions to Alexis Ohanian's Athlos NYC 2025's instant payouts to their athletes. The second edition of Ohanian's women's-only track event concluded on Friday, October 9, and concluded with immense pomp and grandeur.

Ad

However, one of the major characteristics of Ohanian's meet was the instant payout of the prize money to the athletes, which the former also shared proof of by posting a screenshot of Masai Russell's $60,000 payout transaction. This is very contrasting to the situation of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track, another track event that emerged on the scene at the same time as Athlos, but the former is facing immense financial stringencies while the latter flies high.

Ad

Trending

Following the conclusion and success of the second edition of Ohanian's Athlos, fans reacted to the instant payout system of the league on social media. One of the fans stated on X that the success of Athlos might result in the collapse of Grand Slam Track. The fan wrote:

"For real! ATHLOS made me feel more sad that GST maybe gone."

Nine 7 Experience @Nine7experience @DrG_d_CHEMIST For real! ATHLOS made me feel more sad that GST maybe gone.

Ad

Another fan pointed out the differences between Grand Slam Track and Athlos, stating that Ohanian's event is taking things gradually, while the former took a rapid approach.

"GST was going all in from the jump. That's why competition was amazing, but it failed. Athlos taking things slowly, trying to build the right way. It's not very exciting right now, but looking very promising. They know what they are doing" the fan wrote.

Ad

reality nerd @CommieIron @DrG_d_CHEMIST GST was going all in from the jump. That's why competition was amazing, but it failed. Athlos taking things slowly, trying to build the right way. It's not very exciting right now, but looking very promising. They know what they are doing

Ad

"They should join forces Athletics need more tournaments or Events where athletes gets paid good" chimed in another netizen.

EJ 🇨🇩 @inkej31 They should join forces Athletics need more tournaments or Events where athletes gets paid good

Ad

Here are a few other reactions:

"Ok. The immediate prize money is a flex. I hope @WorldAthletics is taking notes!" wrote a fan.

"This a crazy flex! Paying the athletes 3 mins after they won is 🔥" mentioned another.

"Lmao he’s mocking it 🤣 Fairs Athlos" chimed another fan.

Notably, Alexis Ohanian's Athlos NYC 2025 saw several top athletes, such as Brittany Brown, Marileidy Paulino, Masai Russell, Tara Davis-Woodhall, and Faith Kipyegon, emerge as the winners of their respective events.

Ad

Alexis Ohanian talks about Athlos NYC being an intersection of sports and business

Alexis Ohanian with his wife Serena Williams (Image via: Getty)

Alexis Ohanian made his feelings known on Athlos NYC, being a major intersection of athletics and business. Speaking just days before the event, Ohanian stated that in a few years, Athlos will be a team-based league that resembles Formula 1.

Ad

He further added that his league, Athlos NYC, is taking inspiration from Formula 1, which in itself is an intersection of athletics and business. He said (via Citius Mag, 3:43 onwards):

"I've been fortunate to have had a lot of success in this sort of second career of mine post Reddit over the last 5 years, and particularly with merging sports in particular, and you know, when I look at this, what the Athlos looks like in years, it's this team-based track league we're taking inspiration from the very best, Formula One, it is this special intersection of athletic excellence and business excellence."

Ad

The Athlos NYC 2025 showcased spectacular moments that saw two greats of women's sports, Serena Williams and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, on the same stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More