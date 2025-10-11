Serena Williams steals the spotlight as she graces her husband Alexis Ohanian's Athlos meet, crowns Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce with special honor

Serena Williams recently stole the spotlight as showed her support for her husband Alexis Ohanian and attended the Athlos track and field meet. While in New York, the tennis star also bestowed sprinting legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce with a special honor.Ohanian, best known as the co-founder of Reddit, founded Athlos, a women's only track meet in 2024, in a bid to extend his support to female sprinters. The event was a massive success and the 2025 iteration of the meet saw the American add field events to the mix.Showing her support for the competition, Serena Williams was in attendance at the Icahn stadium on Friday, October 10, stealing the spotlight as she graced the red carpet dressed in a matching brown skirt and jacket. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater, Williams honoured Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce with a Tiffany crown to celebrate her legacy as one of the most successful sprinters in the history of the sport. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSerena Williams talks about the growth of women's sportsWilliams at the NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York (Image Source: Getty)Serena Williams is one of the best known female athletes of all-time and she has often used her platform to champion women's sports. Earlier this year, in a conversation at the NFL Annual Meetings, the American reflected on how her career on the tennis courts saw her disrupt expectations, saying,“Life is really about timing right? When I was playing there were way more people watching myself or my sister play than any of the other men. And they changed the rules and had us play night matches because we were getting the most views.”She went on to add that women's sports had always been interesting and that people were only now beginning to notice, while emphasising the need to invest in female athletes, saying,“But I think we've had so many amazing women athletes for so long, but you guys just noticed and that's all it is. The men just finally noticed that women have been amazing for 50, 60 years. And it's great, just investing in us. When we see what it does, investing in women, what we can do, there's an opportunity there for lots of growth, and that is what I think it boils down to.”Serena Williams began her tennis journey as a pro in 1995. Over the course of the next two decades the American went on to win 24 singles Grand Slam titles while spending 319 weeks ranked as the World No.1. Since retiring, Williams has turned her focus to different adventures, including her venture capital firm Serena Ventures.