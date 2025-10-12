Alica Schmidt drops highlights on Spain trip with friends amid off season

Alica Schmidt is currently enjoying her off season with her friends. The German middle-distance runner recently took a trip to Spain amidst her off season. Schmidt also shared glimpses of her trip on her Instagram profile.Alica Schmidt also uploaded snaps of herself enjoying her time at the pool in a white bikini, while in some of the photos, she posed for the camera with her companion for the trip. Schmidt candidly asked a question to her followers as she captioned her Instagram post with,&quot;What is your definition of happiness? 🤍&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSchmidt previously traveled to Thailand and Austria last month. The German middle-distance runner also shared an incident about narrowly avoiding a doping scare when she was out for movies. Schmidt wrote about the experience in her Instagram post, as she mentioned,&quot;Doping control called me last night while I was at the movies 🥲 had to leave 30 minutes into the film, but luckily I saw the call!! They always call anonymously so you can't call them back and after 30 mins you get a miss test&quot;Alica Schmidt was last seen in action at an athletic meet in Oordegem in Belgium during August 2025. Schmidt clocked a time of 2:06.19 as she finished eighth overall in the athletic event. Alica Schmidt opened up on missing the World Championships Alica Schmidt reveals her thoughts about missing the World Championships in Tokyo [Image Source : Getty] Alica Schmidt shared her thoughts about missing out on the World Championships this year. The German middle-distance runner was unable to qualify for the current edition, which was held at the National Stadium in Tokyo the previous month.In a thoughtful Instagram post, Schmidt revealed that she was suffering from an unexpected bout of COVID-19 right before the Nationals, which impacted her performance at the German National Championships. Schmidt wrote in her Instagram post,&quot;This season really put me to the test this year. Tough races, lots of lessons, and a whole lot of growth. It wasn’t the season I was hoping for, but it was definitely the one I needed. Unfortunately I caught Covid a few days before Nationals, so I wasn’t able to show up at my best, definitely frustrating.&quot;Alica Schmidt recently transitioned to the women's 800m this year after representing Germany in women's 400m and women's 4x400m relay events for the past few years. Schmidt had represented Germany in the relay events at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she participated in the women's 4x400m relay and the mixed 4x400m relay events, respectively.