Alica Schmidt drops highlights on Spain trip with friends amid off season

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 12, 2025 01:55 GMT
Boss - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 - Source: Getty
Alica Schmidt shared highlights on her Spain trip [Image Source: Getty]

Alica Schmidt is currently enjoying her off season with her friends. The German middle-distance runner recently took a trip to Spain amidst her off season. Schmidt also shared glimpses of her trip on her Instagram profile.

Alica Schmidt also uploaded snaps of herself enjoying her time at the pool in a white bikini, while in some of the photos, she posed for the camera with her companion for the trip. Schmidt candidly asked a question to her followers as she captioned her Instagram post with,

"What is your definition of happiness? 🤍"
Schmidt previously traveled to Thailand and Austria last month. The German middle-distance runner also shared an incident about narrowly avoiding a doping scare when she was out for movies. Schmidt wrote about the experience in her Instagram post, as she mentioned,

"Doping control called me last night while I was at the movies 🥲 had to leave 30 minutes into the film, but luckily I saw the call!! They always call anonymously so you can't call them back and after 30 mins you get a miss test"
Alica Schmidt was last seen in action at an athletic meet in Oordegem in Belgium during August 2025. Schmidt clocked a time of 2:06.19 as she finished eighth overall in the athletic event.

Alica Schmidt opened up on missing the World Championships

Alica Schmidt reveals her thoughts about missing the World Championships in Tokyo [Image Source : Getty]
Alica Schmidt shared her thoughts about missing out on the World Championships this year. The German middle-distance runner was unable to qualify for the current edition, which was held at the National Stadium in Tokyo the previous month.

In a thoughtful Instagram post, Schmidt revealed that she was suffering from an unexpected bout of COVID-19 right before the Nationals, which impacted her performance at the German National Championships. Schmidt wrote in her Instagram post,

"This season really put me to the test this year. Tough races, lots of lessons, and a whole lot of growth. It wasn’t the season I was hoping for, but it was definitely the one I needed. Unfortunately I caught Covid a few days before Nationals, so I wasn’t able to show up at my best, definitely frustrating."

Alica Schmidt recently transitioned to the women's 800m this year after representing Germany in women's 400m and women's 4x400m relay events for the past few years. Schmidt had represented Germany in the relay events at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she participated in the women's 4x400m relay and the mixed 4x400m relay events, respectively.

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

