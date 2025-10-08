"Luckily I saw the call"- Alica Schmidt relieved after unexpected anti-doping call interrupts her outing

German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt has revealed she was called for a doping test while watching a movie, following her vacation in Austria. Schmidt stated that she was in a theater watching a movie and had to leave 30 minutes into the film due to the call. Athlete doping tests are conducted randomly based on their performance or if they raise any suspicions.

Alica Schmidt ended her 2025 season early after suffering from COVID just a few days before the German National Championships in August. Schmidt had transitioned to the 800m following the Paris Olympics, stating that she wanted to explore a new challenge. She last competed at the IFAM Oordegem on August 9th, where she finished in 8th place.

In a story shared on Instagram, Schmidt revealed that she was called by doping control:

"Doping control called me last night while I was at the movies 🥲 had to leave 30 minutes into the film, but luckily I saw the call!! They always call anonymously so you can't call them back and after 30 mins you get a miss test"

Still taken from Schmidt's Instagram (source: @alicasmd/Instagram)

Alica Schmidt was in Austria at the Hotel Krallerhof, where she spent some time using the hotel facilities such as their Olympic level infinity pool.

Alica Schmidt on her social media presence: "Was kind of weird in the beginning"

Schmidt at the ATP Tour - Stuttgart - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt previously discussed her social media presence and image in an interview with Olympics.com. She said:

"It all started in 2017. I was kind of overwhelmed because from one day to the to the next, I got like 100,000 followers. It was kind of weird then to post something on social media because so many people are watching it. And of course I wanted to keep something private like my family and friends. So that was kind of weird in the beginning, but I'm still so thankful for that."

"It's good for all us athletes to be active on social media in order to get sponsors. It's not easy, especially in Germany to live from athletics. So a lot of athletes have to do another job to live from that and do the training. And yeah that's a great thing to do a social media on the side so you can get some more sponsors."

Alica Schmidt also spent some time in Thailand during her off-season, sharing pictures of herself at Pattaya beach.

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More