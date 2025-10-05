"New Chapter, so grateful" - Alica Schmidt shares major life update after challenging 2025 season

German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt shared a major life update, a couple of months after concluding her 2025 track and field season. Schmidt didn't have a year to boast of after a transition from the 400m to the 800m.

She also failed to make it through to the German team for the World Athletics Championships 2025, after disappointing performances at the German national Championships. Thereby, after concluding her season back in August, Schmidt spent some time off from the track and enjoyed vacations in destinations like Thailand and Austria.

Amid these vacations, Schmidt shared a major life update on her Instagram stories. The German athlete revealed to her fans that she had bought her new house and also shared a couple of pictures of the same. She wrote in her first story:

"Guys I brought my new home"

Screenshot of Schmidt's first Instagram story (Image via: @alicasmd on IG)

"New chapter, so grateful, Gonna share more how I decorate my new home etc, so stay tuned."

Screenshot of Schmidt's second story (Image via: @alicasmd on IG)

Besides Austria and Thailand, Alica Schmidt also visited the iconic Great Wall of China during her off time after the 2025 season.

Alica Schmidt opens up about the conclusions of being recognized in the public

Alica Schmidt (Image via: Getty)

Alica Schmidt made her feelings known about being famous and recognized by the public. Speaking in an interview last year, the German athlete figured out that she became famous after people started to approach and film her.

Additionally, Schmidt also mentioned that she likes it when her fans come to her straightforwardly and talk to her, and also explained a fan moment she had at the World Championships. Schmidt said (via OMR Podcast, 46:36 onwards);

"I definitely get recognized, and you notice it when you're secretly whispered about or, as I said, someone comes up to me. I always find it nicer when people approach me. I'm really happy when you meet someone from the community and you see who's actually behind it. For example, at the World Championships, who I have been in contact with for many years. She writes to me regularly, so it was just really cool to see the person behind it."

During the conversation, Schmidt further remarked that she hasn't thought of a timeline for her track and field career and is just trying to be as focused towards the sports as she can.

