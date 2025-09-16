"Made it"- Alica Schmidt shares update as she embarks on one of her biggest adventures following ending her 2025 season

German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt kicked off her Asia trip, enjoying her off-season after navigating a tough 2025 campaign. Schmidt was last seen at the 2025 German National Championships, where she finished third in her heat and missed out on a place in the final, ending her 2025 track season.

Following the setback, Schmidt is now making the most of her downtime. On Tuesday, September 16, she told fans she was about to begin a new adventure, describing it as one of the biggest she had ever taken on. Soon after, she shared a picture at the Great Wall of China on her Instagram story, captioning it:

“Made it to The Great Wall of China.”

"Doing something special in the next few days. I think it's one of the biggest adventures I've ever been on"

Screenshot of story (IG/@alicasmd)

Before starting her Asia tour, Schmidt had taken a two-week getaway in Thailand. She consistently updated followers with glimpses of seaside dinners, indulgent desserts and seafood, luxury stays and her varied holiday outfits.

Alica Schmidt shared update on Asia trip and Milan Fashion Week

Alica Schmidt at Tennis: ATP Tour - Stuttgart... - Source: Getty

The 2025 season didn’t turn out the way Alica Schmidt had hoped after transitioning to the 800m event following the Paris Olympics. Looking ahead to 2026, she shared that her focus is on getting back to full fitness and squeezing in a few more races before shifting fully to the next season.

As she enjoys her downtime, Schmidt updated fans on her off-season plans, which include her Asia trip and a stint at Milan Fashion Week with BOSS.

“I always try to work out as much as possible in the off-season, so that when it really starts again, I can concentrate completely on training. But yes, there is actually a big journey ahead. For me, it’s going to Asia again, just for a few days. But I think this will really be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I’m so excited.

I think I might even do a YouTube vlog, because it’s going to be a really, really cool experience and something really special. That’s why I’m definitely looking forward to the next few weeks. As I said, there are a few other things coming up. I’m also in Milan for the Fashion Week with BOSS” (via IG/alicasmd)

Alica Schmidt made her 800m debut at the German Indoor Championships in February, winning her heat before placing fourth in the final. To prepare for the transition from the 400m, she also trained in two high-altitude camps earlier this year.

