  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Alica Schmidt takes cold dip in green bikini amid mountains during her family trip to Austria

Alica Schmidt takes cold dip in green bikini amid mountains during her family trip to Austria

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Oct 04, 2025 03:14 GMT
Paris 2024 - Athletics - Source: Getty
Alica Schmidt at the Paris 2024 - Athletics - (Source: Getty)

Alica Schmidt stunned in a green bikini as she took a cold dip in the pool during her family trip to Austria. The German sprinter has been enjoying some track downtime after missing the World Championships spot.

Ad

Alica Schmidt, who traveled to the 2024 Paris Olympics as part of the mixed relay team, sought a new challenge by shifting to the 800m from her usual 400m. She also trained at altitude camps in South Africa and made her indoor debut at Nationales Hallenmeeting Erfurt. Schmidt continued her momentum at the German Indoor Championships, finishing fourth in the 800m and winning silver with the 4x200m relay team.

The 26-year-old also faced challenges, being affected by COVID-19, and missing out on a World Championships spot after failing to qualify for the 800m final at the German National Championships. Although she ended her season early, the German sprinter was quick to embark on a family holiday in Austria as she continued regaining full health for the upcoming season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a recent Instagram post, the Olympian shared a video of herself taking a cold dip in the pool in a green bikini, set against a picturesque view. Her in-video caption read:

"Fall in love with life again and again"
Ad

She recently posted a carousel of pictures from her Austrian getaway. The slides included photos of the sprinter in bikinis, bathrobes, and more. She even hit the gym and enjoyed playing cards with her family.

Alica Schmidt was recently at the Boss' Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show

Schmidt at the Boss - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 - (Source: Getty)
Schmidt at the Boss - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 - (Source: Getty)

Besides her heroics on the track, Schmidt has also garnered popularity as an influencer. She also signed several lucrative deals with high-end brands, especially Boss. As the global ambassador of the brand, she has collaborated to launch capsule collections under Boss x Alica Schmidt. The 26-year-old has also been a mainstay in Boss' seasonal fashion shows.

Ad

She recently attended the Spring/Summer 2026 show that took place during the Milan Fashion Week. On her Instagram, she posted pictures in a grey outfit and also offered a glimpse of the runway show, besides sharing frames with fellow guests.

"Anzeige - What a show @boss !! ❤️‍🔥 After 4 years of walking the runway, it was such a special experience to see the other side today! Amazing show, amazing people, so grateful to be part of this journey," she captioned.

Alica Schmidt traveled to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as part of the relay team, but didn't compete.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications