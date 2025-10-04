Alica Schmidt takes cold dip in green bikini amid mountains during her family trip to Austria

Alica Schmidt stunned in a green bikini as she took a cold dip in the pool during her family trip to Austria. The German sprinter has been enjoying some track downtime after missing the World Championships spot. Alica Schmidt, who traveled to the 2024 Paris Olympics as part of the mixed relay team, sought a new challenge by shifting to the 800m from her usual 400m. She also trained at altitude camps in South Africa and made her indoor debut at Nationales Hallenmeeting Erfurt. Schmidt continued her momentum at the German Indoor Championships, finishing fourth in the 800m and winning silver with the 4x200m relay team. The 26-year-old also faced challenges, being affected by COVID-19, and missing out on a World Championships spot after failing to qualify for the 800m final at the German National Championships. Although she ended her season early, the German sprinter was quick to embark on a family holiday in Austria as she continued regaining full health for the upcoming season. In a recent Instagram post, the Olympian shared a video of herself taking a cold dip in the pool in a green bikini, set against a picturesque view. Her in-video caption read:&quot;Fall in love with life again and again&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe recently posted a carousel of pictures from her Austrian getaway. The slides included photos of the sprinter in bikinis, bathrobes, and more. She even hit the gym and enjoyed playing cards with her family. Alica Schmidt was recently at the Boss' Spring/Summer 2026 fashion showSchmidt at the Boss - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 - (Source: Getty)Besides her heroics on the track, Schmidt has also garnered popularity as an influencer. She also signed several lucrative deals with high-end brands, especially Boss. As the global ambassador of the brand, she has collaborated to launch capsule collections under Boss x Alica Schmidt. The 26-year-old has also been a mainstay in Boss' seasonal fashion shows. She recently attended the Spring/Summer 2026 show that took place during the Milan Fashion Week. On her Instagram, she posted pictures in a grey outfit and also offered a glimpse of the runway show, besides sharing frames with fellow guests. &quot;Anzeige - What a show @boss !! ❤️‍🔥 After 4 years of walking the runway, it was such a special experience to see the other side today! Amazing show, amazing people, so grateful to be part of this journey,&quot; she captioned. Alica Schmidt traveled to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as part of the relay team, but didn't compete.