Alica Schmidt poses in green bikini while enjoying picturesque views in Austria during off-season vacation

Alica Schmidt turned heads with her stunning pictures, posing in a green-colored bikini during a family outing to Austria. The athlete has been in her off-season after the 2025 German National Championships.At the national championships, Schmidt fell short of earning a spot at the World Championships and wrapped up her 2025 track season. She is currently enjoying her downtime and has been sharing updates about it on her social media. Recently, she went on a vacation to Austria and has shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram, showcasing the picturesque view of the outing.Along with the scenic beauty of Austria, she also garnered attention with her pictures in a stunning green-colored bikini. From the views to her poses in a green bikini in the pool to her training in the gym and her running in the beautiful location, she uploaded pictures of it all. The post's caption read:&quot;Family time well spent 🧖🏼‍♀️✨ | anzeige📍 @krallerhof&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAhead of this, she attended Boss's Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show, which took place during Milan Fashion Week on September 25, 2025. After being on the runway for four years, the German attended the show as a guest in a grey-colored co-ord set. Alica Schmidt gets honest about not qualifying for the World Championships following health struggles Days after her performance at the National Championships, Alica Schmidt made her feelings known about not being able to qualify for the World Championships. She uploaded a bunch of pictures on Instagram, showcasing her time at the national championships, and also penned a message in the post's caption, opening up about falling short of not advancing to the World Championships.Opening up about how the season got tough for her, she said that she was suffering from Covid-19 ahead of the Nationals. Revealing how it has been a year full of lessons and growth, she wrote: &quot;This season really put me to the test this year. Tough races, lots of lessons, and a whole lot of growth. It wasn’t the season I was hoping for, but it was definitely the one I needed. Unfortunately I caught Covid a few days before Nationals, so I wasn’t able to show up at my best, definitely frustrating,&quot; wrote Alica Schmidt.She added:&quot;This year is about committing, learning, challenging and accepting. Everything I need to learn on how to tackle the 800m. Hoping to get my body 100% healthy again and squeeze in a few more races before shifting focus to 2026. Still completely in love with the process. 🫶🔥&quot;Alica Schmidt also went to Thailand after her National Championships campaign, where she posed in a blue bikini.