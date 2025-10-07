Alica Schmidt poses in white trackwear while gushing over buying a new house amid offseason

Alica Schmidt gushed with happiness as she posed on the track in white, shortly after sharing updates about her new house. Schmidt competed in the 800m this season but has had no major success so far, having recently missed making the World team. Alica Schmidt balances her life on and off the track, making waves as an athlete while maintaining a significant social media following. Besides sharing track updates, Alica Schmidt also posts about her lifestyle, vacations, and brand campaigns. A global ambassador for BOSS, Schmidt recently bought a new house and couldn’t contain her excitement. In a recent Instagram post, she shared two photos from her track practice, wearing her partner brand's athletic wear and smiling throughout. &quot;Mood because I bought my new home 🫣😍 watch my story for a first look,&quot; her caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPreviously, she offered a sneak peek into her new abode. The 26-year-old shared a picture of the hall, featuring a kitchen space, a long light hanging from the ceiling, and large doors. She captioned:&quot;Guys I brought my new home&quot;In her next story, she posed on the kitchen counter and announced that she would share updates on how she decorates her home. &quot;New chapter, so grateful, Gonna share more how I decorate my new home etc, so stay tuned.&quot;Alica Schmidt recently spent a family getaway in Austria, turning heads in a green bikini and taking dips in an ice-cold pool. Alica Schmidt revealed the real reason behind shifting from her signature 400m to 800mSchmidt at the Berlin E-Prix Round 13 - (Source: Getty)Alica Schmidt established herself as a 400m athlete, medaling in the 4x400m relay events at the 2017 European Athletics U20 Championships and the 2019 European Athletics U23 Championships. She also participated in the mixed 4x400m relay event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but failed to advance to the finals. Following that, the German sprinter announced that she would shift to the 800m distance, and even trained in high-altitude camps in South Africa and France. In March 2025, in an Instagram story, she shared the real reason behind the transition, writing:&quot;I wanted a change and believe that, in the long run, I might have more potential in the 800m than the 400m. I needed a new challenge, new training schedule, new goals, and want to see where my limits are in this event.&quot;In 2025, Schmidt earned a sixth-place finish in her season debut in Erfurt, followed by a fourth-place finish at the German National Indoors.