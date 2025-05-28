Alica Schmidt expresses disbelief at her upcoming race week

German middle-distance runner Alica Schmidt expressed her disbelief about participating in her first outdoor race of the season. Schmidt will be competing in the 800m for the first time at the Goldenes Oval Meet in Dresden, Germany, from June 1.

The 26-year-old Olympian recently shared a video montage of her training on her Instagram handle. Schmidt visited France as a part of her training camp for the remainder of her 2025 season.

Schmidt posted the video on her Instagram profile, where the caption read

"Can‘t believe it‘s already race week ❤️‍🔥 #trackandfield #running #raceweek"

Schmidt had also uploaded glimpses of her final training camp in France on her Instagram profile. She wrote in the Instagram post,

"Lactic sessions are my fav; can‘t you tell? 🥰💀 1. Post-workout high 2. ⁠Get ready with us. 3. ⁠excited for a tempo session 4. almost done 5. what did I sign up for 6. ⁠just why 7. ⁠@klara.andrijasevic You got this: 8. 24 lactic kicks 9. smiling,⁠ but legs are crying @majtie_kolberg 10. ⁠Glad I survived 11. Post-workout posing 12. Thanks for saying hi. 13. ⁠My legs have left the chat. 14. @veeeramaaria⁠ questioning life."

Previously, Alica Schmidt was competing in the 400m races, or at best, the 4x400m relay events. Schmidt also competed at the Paris Olympics in the mixed 4x400m relay and the women's 4x400m relay event, though without much success.

Alica Schmidt reflects on competing in her first 800m event at the Nationals

Alica Schmidt recounts her first 800m at the National Games in Germany [Image Source : Getty]

Alica Schmidt made it clear that she would be switching to middle distance running by 2025, particularly the 800m event. The 26-year-old German Olympian recounted her first 800m event at the German National Games.

Schmidt wrote in one of her Instagram posts about the race,

"First 800m at nationals are in the books! It didn’t go as planned, and the final was a very tough race for me. Overall I became 4th and I’m not satisfied with that but it‘s just the beginning. I knew before my indoor season that my first races wouldn’t be easy and there’s a lot to learn especially tactically."

The German runner further added,

"But I‘m happy to take away silver with the girls over the 4x200m relay ❤️‍🔥 always the best to race with your team"

Apart from running, Alica Schmidt is also a model by profession. The German Olympian also runs a YouTube channel of her own, which has a following of over 310,000 subscribers.

