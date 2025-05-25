Alica Schmidt hints at upcoming girls trip ahead of her first outdoor race of the season

After completing a four-week training camp in France, Alica Schmidt has hinted at a girls' trip, just days before her first outdoor race of the 2025 season. The German athlete is set to compete in the 800m at the Goldenes Oval Meet in Dresden, Germany, on June 1.

This event will mark her outdoor debut in the 800m following her transition from the 400m event after the Paris 2024 Games. In preparation for the season, Schmidt has been engaged in active training from altitude camps in South Africa to a final four-week camp in France.

After completing four weeks of training in France, Schmidt posted a story on Instagram and captioned it:

“Girls trip to Barcelona incoming”

Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/@alicasmd).

Following the Paris Games, Alica Schmidt transitioned to the new event, 800m. Earlier this year, Schmidt made her indoor debut at the Erfurt Athletics Meet in Germany. Although she didn’t secure a podium finish, her participation marked her first race in the 800m after she transitioned to middle-distance racing.

Alica Schmidt has earned multiple accolades, including a silver medal in the 4x400m relay at the European Athletics U20 Championships in 2017 and a bronze medal in the same event at the European Athletics U23 Championships in 2019. She was also a German U20 vice Champion in the 400m and has won the national title with SCC Berlin in the 4x200m relay.

Alica Schmidt shares glimpses from her final training camp

Alica Schmidt was part of Germany’s 4x400m relay team at the Tokyo Olympics. However, she did not compete in any event and was included as a reserve. In the 2024 Paris Games, she represented the team again for the 4x400m relay and mixed 4x400 relay, though the team did not advance to the finals.

She regularly gives training updates on Instagram and has recently shared glimpses of training. She shared some snaps and workout clips from her final training camp and wrote:

"Lactic sessions are my fav; can‘t you tell? 🥰💀 1. Post-workout high 2. ⁠Get ready with us. 3. ⁠excited for a tempo session 4. almost done 5. what did I sign up for 6. ⁠just why 7. ⁠@klara.andrijasevic You got this: 8. 24 lactic kicks 9. smiling,⁠ but legs are crying @majtie_kolberg 10. ⁠Glad I survived 11. Post-workout posing 12. Thanks for saying hi. 13. ⁠My legs have left the chat. 14. @veeeramaaria⁠ questioning life."

Beyond her athletic pursuits, Schmidt also balances a modelling career. She recently appeared on the cover of Women’s Health Germany.

