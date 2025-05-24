"High altitude makes me so tired"- Alica Schmidt makes feelings known on extreme conditions during training camp

Alica Schmidt expressed her thoughts as she prepared to compete in her first outdoor race of the season. The German athlete spoke about her experience of training at a high-altitude camp in France and shared how it had been a tough yet rewarding experience for her.
Schmidt began her 2025 Indoor season with the goal of competing in a middle-distance event and successfully competed in multiple 800m races; however, she did not register a podium finish in any of her races. The 26-year-old was optimistic about improving her performance and went on a high-altitude training camp in France to improve her endurance and strengthen her overall performance for the outdoor season.
The German athlete shared an update about her training on Instagram and revealed that she had completed four weeks of training at the high-altitude camp and would be travelling for her first outdoor competition in a few days. Moreover, Alica Schmidt shared that she drove to Spain for speed workout sessions, and it was cold in the high-altitude camp.
"We're 4 weeks in total here and I'm flying to my first competition next Friday," she wrote. Only thing it's quite cold here in high altitude so for faster sessions we drove down to Spain that we have at least 20 degrees," she wrote.
Furthermore, Alica Schmidt shared that the high altitude would make her tired, and it was the first time that she had experienced something so extreme.
"I need so much sleep here, I took a nap every single day, about 60-90min high altitude makes me so tired, but never had it this extreme," she added.
Alica Schmidt on competing in her first 800m Nationals
Alica Schmidt expressed her thoughts on Instagram with a detailed post after competing in the German Indoor Nationals in the 800m. The German athlete clocked 2:09.90s and finished fourth overall
Schmidt shared that it was not an easy race for her, and there was a lot for her to improve on the technical aspect of the race.
"First 800m at nationals are in the books! It didn’t go as planned, and the final was a very tough race for me. Overall I became 4th and I’m not satisfied with that but it‘s just the beginning. I knew before my indoor season that my first races wouldn’t be easy and there’s a lot to learn especially tactically. Still, racing the 800m now already was the best decision to improve for the summer!" she wrote.
Furthermore, the 26-year-old revealed that she was happy with her decision to run the 800m and hoped to improve before competing in the outdoor season.