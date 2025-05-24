"High altitude makes me so tired"- Alica Schmidt makes feelings known on extreme conditions during training camp

Alica Schmidt expressed her thoughts as she prepared to compete in her first outdoor race of the season. The German athlete spoke about her experience of training at a high-altitude camp in France and shared how it had been a tough yet rewarding experience for her.

Ad

Schmidt began her 2025 Indoor season with the goal of competing in a middle-distance event and successfully competed in multiple 800m races; however, she did not register a podium finish in any of her races. The 26-year-old was optimistic about improving her performance and went on a high-altitude training camp in France to improve her endurance and strengthen her overall performance for the outdoor season.

The German athlete shared an update about her training on Instagram and revealed that she had completed four weeks of training at the high-altitude camp and would be travelling for her first outdoor competition in a few days. Moreover, Alica Schmidt shared that she drove to Spain for speed workout sessions, and it was cold in the high-altitude camp.

Ad

Trending

"We're 4 weeks in total here and I'm flying to my first competition next Friday," she wrote. Only thing it's quite cold here in high altitude so for faster sessions we drove down to Spain that we have at least 20 degrees," she wrote.

Alica Schmidt shares an update with fans | Instagram@alicasmd

Furthermore, Alica Schmidt shared that the high altitude would make her tired, and it was the first time that she had experienced something so extreme.

Ad

"I need so much sleep here, I took a nap every single day, about 60-90min high altitude makes me so tired, but never had it this extreme," she added.

Alica Schmidt opens up on extreme conditions at the training camp | Instagram@alicasmd

Alica Schmidt on competing in her first 800m Nationals

Alica Schmidt at the Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt expressed her thoughts on Instagram with a detailed post after competing in the German Indoor Nationals in the 800m. The German athlete clocked 2:09.90s and finished fourth overall

Ad

Schmidt shared that it was not an easy race for her, and there was a lot for her to improve on the technical aspect of the race.

"First 800m at nationals are in the books! It didn’t go as planned, and the final was a very tough race for me. Overall I became 4th and I’m not satisfied with that but it‘s just the beginning. I knew before my indoor season that my first races wouldn’t be easy and there’s a lot to learn especially tactically. Still, racing the 800m now already was the best decision to improve for the summer!" she wrote.

Ad

Furthermore, the 26-year-old revealed that she was happy with her decision to run the 800m and hoped to improve before competing in the outdoor season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More