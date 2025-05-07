Alica Schmidt embarks on her final camp in a new location before the outdoor season

Alica Schmidt embarked on her final training camp before getting on the track to compete in the 2025 outdoor track season. The German athlete shared that she will be training in France for a month to prepare herself for major outdoor events in the 2025 season.

This year's outdoor season holds great significance for Alica Schmidt as she will be competing in a new event alongside her pet 400m event. Weeks after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, Schmidt shared her desire to transition to middle-distance running alongside the 400m. After a brief high altitude training camp in South Africa, Alica Schmidt made her 800m Indoor debut at the 12th Erfurt Athletics meeting in Germany.

Schmidt went to compete in a series of 800m races; however, Schmidt failed to achieve a podium position. The German athlete expressed her optimism in improving her performance as she gained experience in the event and shared that she had to improve on multiple technical aspects of the 800m.

Right after the conclusion of the Indoor track season, Schmidt returned to South Africa for a training camp. As major events of the outdoor season were about a month away, the 26-year-old shared another update on Instagram and revealed that she will be going to France for her final training camp before her outdoor season appearance.

She expressed her excitement about visiting France as she had never been there before.

"Final camp before the season starts! I've never been there before, but I love to see new places," she wrote.

Alica Schmidt embarks on a training camp in France | Instagram@alicasmd

Alica Schmidt on her 800m Indoor debut

Schmidt at the Paris 2024 - Athletics - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt expressed her thoughts on Instagram after her 800m Indoor debut at the 12th Erfurt Athletics Meeting in Germany. The 26-year-old could not register a podium finish and expressed her gratitude for receiving the opportunity to compete; however, she revealed that she was not content with her performance.

Schmidt thanked her team for their unwavering support and shared that she will be taking her experience forward in her future races.

"800m debut in the books 🙌🏼 Honestly, not where I wanted to be - still a long way to go but I know it‘s part of the process. I‘m so excited for this journey and every race that gives me experience! Grateful for my team for always having each others back. Next race on Tuesday 💪🏼," she wrote.

The German athlete was optimistic about improving as the season progressed and expressed her excitement to witness how her journey in the 800m would unfold.

