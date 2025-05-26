From beachside moments to reunion with father, Alica Schmidt recaps her dreamy Barcelona weekend getaway with friends 

German track sensation, Alica Schmidt, recently shared her Barcelona trip highlights, which included her beachside moments and reunion with her father. The prominent runner who specialises in the 200 metres, 400 metres and 800 metres, will next compete at the Goldenes Oval 2025 in Dresden in the 800m race event.

In April 2025, Schmidt completed her Vomax high-altitude camp training program in South Africa. The Worms, Germany native, also pursued another high-altitude training in France and expressed that her experience has been rugged but advantageous for her running. The notable runner, who has transitioned from 400m to middle distance running (800m), has participated in multiple races but is yet to clinch a podium finish.

Through her Instagram stories, the track and field icon disclosed pictures from her Barcelona trip. In her first picture, she mentioned:

"Barcelona Weekend recap 🫶"

She added another picture, which featured an overhead shot of several plates of food, as she wrote:

"First things first after the session"

Another shot she added in her Instagram stories, featured a resplendent multistorey building with ornate detailing and balconies, in Barcelona, Spain. In another, she disclosed that she met her father in Barcelona as she wrote:

"Dad reveal 👀😂 I even met my dad 😂😂 What a coincidence that he arrived that day with his motorcycle in Barcelona and we could meet each other🫶"

In the last picture, she added her thoughts as she captured the natural beauty of the sunset, featuring orange hues in the sky with grey clouds. She wrote:

"The way back to the mountains is always so magical 🧡"

Screenshots of Alica Schmidt's Instagram stories featuring her Barcelona trip highlights | Source: IG/alicasmd

The runner also disclosed her shots with her friends Eveliina Maattanen and Veera Perala, along with pictures of her in the ocean and on the beach.

Screenshots of Alica Schmidt's Instagram stories | Source: IG/ alicasmd

Alica Schmidt began her 2025 season with the Nationales Hallenmeeting Erfurt Indoor and competed in the 800m race event where she finished sixth.

Alica Schmidt reflects on competing in her first 800m event at the Nationals

Alica Schmidt at the Paris 2024 - Athletics - Source: Getty

In February, Alica Schmidt participated in her first 800m race event at the Nationals. She captured the fourth position and won the silver medal in the women's 4x200m relay race event. Through her Instagram post, she mentioned:

"First 800m at nationals are in the books! It didn’t go as planned, and the final was a very tough race for me. Overall I became 4th and I’m not satisfied with that but it‘s just the beginning. I knew before my indoor season that my first races wouldn’t be easy and there’s a lot to learn especially tactically."

She continued:

"But I‘m happy to take away silver with the girls over the 4x200m relay ❤️‍🔥 always the best to race with your team"

Alica Schmidt has won medals at the European Athletics U20 and U23 Championships.

