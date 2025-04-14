Alica Schmidt pens 2-word reaction on arriving in Germany after South Africa training camp

Alica Schmidt recently shared a glimpse of her coming back to Germany after concluding her training in South Africa. The athlete engaged in high-altitude camp training and was also able to complete her Vomax training program.

The talented runner has been focusing on making her transition from 400m to middle distance running (800m). She commenced her 2025 season with Nationales Hallenmeeting Erfurt Indoor in January and competed in the 800m race event where she clocked in 2:05:57 seconds, registering the sixth position.

Through her Instagram stories, she reflected on her journey of coming back home to Germany. She captioned it:

“Back home 🤍”

In her second Instagram story, she added:

“I love travelling and being on camps but this feeling of coming back home ✨”

Screenshot of Alica Schmidt's Instagram stories | Credits: IG/alicasmd

The runner also participated in the Czech Indoor Gala, an annual track and field competition held in the Vítkovice Athletic Hall in Ostrava, Czech Republic. She took part in the 800m and concluded the race in 2:06:23s in ninth position. To improve her athletic abilities and transition to 800m, she had been training in the camps in South Africa.

At the 2017 European Athletics U20 Championships, which were held in Grosseto, Italy, she achieved a silver medal in the 4×400 metres relay event. She clinched a bronze medal in the same event at the 2019 European Athletics U23 Championships in Gävle, Sweden.

Alica Schmidt reflects on running the 800m event at the National Games

Alica Schmidt at the Athletics - Day 9 - European Championships Munich 2022 - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt competes in multiple events, including the 200 meters, 400 meters and 800 meters. She competed in the 800m event for the first time at the National Games and clinched the second position in the women's 4x200m relay race event. Considering her experience, she said [14:52 onwards]:

“I knew that the 800 is a bumpy race but this race was crazy. I just now watched it again and I should have maybe made some better decisions. It was my fourth race over the 800m so of course I just have to gain experience as I said and I'm really happy that I made the decision to run indoors because it helped me so so much for outdoors.”

Alica Schmidt also participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 4x400m relay and concluded the second heat of the preliminary round in seventh place.

