Alica Schmidt makes feelings known on attending major event in Germany's tallest building

German middle-distance runner Alica Schmidt recently shared her thoughts on attending a major event organized in the Fernsehturm Berlin, the tallest structure in Germany at 368.03m. Schmidt was invited to participate in The Power List, which is jointly prepared by the editorials of Politico Deutschland, Welt, and Business Insider Deutschland.

The Olympian shared some snaps from the event on her Instagram profile. The 26-year-old runner also shared a selfie on her Instagram story before attending the event.

Schmidt captioned one of the posts on her Instagram story as:

"What an honor to be part of this"

In another Instagram story, the German runner wrote in the caption:

"I was never on top of the Fernsehturm but that was actually so cool, the view was insane!"

Screengrabs of Alica Schmidt's latest Instagram stories [Image Source: Alica Schmidt's Instagram]

Schmidt didn't have a great outing at her outdoor season opener in the 800m event at the Goldenes Oval 2025. The 26-year-old runner finished last among the nine runners in the finals.

The Olympian expressed her disdain in her Instagram story, writing:

"Well that was a sh*t race. Good thing, it can only get better from here."

Schmidt made a transition to the 800m event after the Paris Olympics. She failed to make an impression in either the mixed relay or the women's 4x400m relay event, where the German team failed to make it to the finals.

When Alica Schmidt talked about financial struggles as an athlete amidst juggling between athletics and modeling

Alica Schmidt talks about her financial struggles as an athlete [Image Source: Getty]

Alica Schmidt once opened up about her life as an athlete, and how social media could be a great tool to overcome her financial struggles. In her conversation with Olympics.com in 2022, Schmidt mentioned:

"It's good for all us athletes to be active on social media in order to get sponsors. It's not easy, especially in Germany to live from athletics. So a lot of athletes have to do another job to live from that and do the training. And yeah that's a great thing to do a social media on the side so you can get some more sponsors."

The German runner added:

"Sometimes it's not that easy, the training is, of course, the main focus and all other things come behind that. But I also love to do some model jobs or take the people with me on social media. It's a big hobby of mine and I love to do that. But the main focus is sports."

Schmidt hopes to improve before she competes for a medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

