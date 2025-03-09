Alica Schmidt pens a heartfelt note on Women's Day as she continues pushing boundaries and chasing dreams

Alica Schmidt penned a heartfelt note on Women's Day. The German athlete reflected on her bond with her teammates and other inspiring women as she hoped to continue to push boundaries in her track career.

Schmidt recently decided to leave her comfort zone and compete in another event in the 2025 track season. Right after the Paris Olympics, Alica Schmidt announced on social media that she would be training to compete in the 400m, fulfilling a promise she made to herself in 2022.

The German athlete then traveled to South Africa to attend a high-altitude training camp to build endurance as well as prepare for the 800m. She would often share glimpses of her training sessions on social media and write how the entire training team would inspire each other to push their boundaries and improve with every training session.

On the occasion of Women's Day, Alica Schmidt took to Instagram to express her gratitude to the people around her. She also shared a series of pictures with her teammates, competitors, and friends, and penned a heartwarming caption, thanking them for always inspiring her.

"Happy international women‘s day ✨SO thankful to be surrounded by so many inspiring women👯‍♀️🥰 Lifting each other up, breaking barriers, and chasing dreams every day 🙋🏼‍♀️ Here’s to all the strong women pushing boundaries every single day ❤️‍🔥 #happyinternationalwomensday #girlpower ," she wrote.

Alica Schmidt on her first 800m National Appearance

Alica Schmidt at the Paris 2024 - Athletics - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt finished fourth in her first National Games appearance in the 800m. The German athlete took to Instagram to share her thoughts about her performance and revealed that it was a 'tough' race for her.

After further introspection and analysis, Schmidt said she would have witnessed a different outcome had she made better decisions during the race; however, the 26-year-old expressed that she was content with her performance.

"First 800m at nationals are in the books! It didn’t go as planned, and the final was a very tough race for me. Overall I became 4th and I’m not satisfied with that but it‘s just the beginning," she wrote.

"I knew before my indoor season that my first races wouldn’t be easy and there’s a lot to learn especially tactically. Still, racing the 800m now already was the best decision to improve for the summer! But I‘m happy to take away silver with the girls over the 4x200m relay ❤️‍🔥 always the best to race with your team 🙋🏼‍♀️," she added.

Furthermore, Schmidt said she was excited to get back to training and improve, as she geared up to compete in the rest of the season.

