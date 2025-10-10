Alica Schmidt poses in brown dress while enjoying girls trip to Spain amid track off season

Alica Schmidt has set out for her yearly girls' trip to Spain amid her off-season and shared her latest updates about the same on Instagram. The athlete has been away from the track after her 2025 German National Championships campaign.
Schmidt fell short in securing a spot at the World Championships at the Nationals and has now concluded her 2025 season. She is presently focusing on spending time with her close ones during her off-season and has been frequently sharing updates about her vacations and outings.
The German athlete announced her yearly trip to Spain with her girlfriends on her Instagram story. Showing off her time at the trip, she recently posted a picture in a chic brown dress in front of a scenic beauty. Here's a snippet of the same:
Shortly ahead of this update, she shared another update from her trip on her story, where she and her friend posed together in matching brown outfits. Highlighting their friendship, she added a caption that read:
"Bestied so hard the outfits synced."
Ahead of this trip, Schmidt went to Austria for a vacation and got a call for a doping test while watching a movie. Taking to her Instagram story, she said that she luckily saw the call and had to leave 30 minutes into the film.
When Alica Schmidt made her feelings known about being recognized in the public
Last year, Alica Schmidt sat for a conversation with the OMR podcast, where she discussed various aspects of her life, including her feelings about being recognized in public. Revealing how she came to know she had become famous was when people started approaching her and filming her in public.
Along with this, she believed that it is 'cool' for her fans to straightforwardly talk to her while talking about a fan moment. (46:36 onwards)
"I definitely get recognized, and you notice it when you're secretly whispered about or, as I said, someone comes up to me. I always find it nicer when people approach me. I'm really happy when you meet someone from the community and you see who's actually behind it. For example, at the World Championships, who I have been in contact with for many years. She writes to me regularly, so it was just really cool to see the person behind it," said Alica Schmidt.
Alica Schmidt recently shared a major life update, revealing that she had bought her new house after the challenging 2025 season, and also shared a few glimpses of it on her social media.