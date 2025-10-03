Alica Schmidt poses in white-and-purple athletic fit as she resumes off-season training after Austria getaway

German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt took to social media to share a glimpse of her in athlete wear after enjoying her off-season in Austria. She also shared a video of herself jogging on a track, keeping herself fit ahead of next season. Schmidt was recently at the Hotel Krallerhof in Leogang, Austria, where she spent time using the hotel facilities such as their Olympic-level infinity pool.

Alica Schmidt chose to end her 2025 season early after suffering from COVID-19 just a few days before the German National Championships. Schmidt last competed at the IFAM Oordegem on August 9th, running in the 2nd 800m final where she finished 8th. The German had decided to transition to the 800m this season following the Paris Olympics, stating that she wanted a new challenge.

In a story shared on Instagram, Schmidt posed in a white top and purple track pants as she jogged on a track:

Still taken from Schmidt's Instagram (source: @alicasmd/Instagram)

Recently during her off-season, Alica Schmidt made an appearance at Milan Fashion Week wearing a stunning grey co-ord set. She attended as a guest and ambassador for Hugo Boss, who presented their Spring/Summer 2026 collection at the event.

Alica Schmidt on why mental health is key in sports

Schmidt at the Tennis: ATP Tour - Stuttgart - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt recently discussed the importance of mental health in sports and why it plays a big part in having a successful career in sports. In an interview with Women's Health Magazine, she said:

"It is so important to feel good in your own skin. As an athlete, you’re doomed if you’re not at 200% mentally. I have gathered the right people around me who want the best for me and are always there for me, that is really very important."

She also added that the German federation offers athletes to meet up with sport psychologists, however, she has never taken up that offer:

"A lot of athletes use it in Germany. I myself have never used it. I did consider it after the Paris Games because I made the switch from the 400 meters to the 800 meters, which brings a lot of pressure. My coach always says as long as you don’t experience problems and don’t dwell on it too much, it’s not necessary. If I were to experience mental issues, I would immediately start having conversations."

Alica Schmidt made her debut in the 800m at the 12th Erfurt Athletics Meeting, where she finished sixth.

