Alica Schmidt reacts to clocking personal best after series of struggles after switching events

Alica Schmidt expressed her thoughts after clocking her personal best in the 800m after struggling in the Indoor season. The German athlete expressed her elation on being able to improve her performance after struggling briefly with putting forward her best effort in the 2025 indoor season.

Ad

The 26-year-old began 2025 with the goal of competing in the 800m alongside her pet 400m event. Alica Schmidt spoke about her decision to compete in a new event in a detailed post on social media and shared that it was as a result of a promise that she made to herself in 2022. The German athlete had planned to explore middle distance running after the Paris Olympics and began training for the 800m after the conclusion of the games.

Ad

Trending

Alica Schmidt struggled to get into her groove during her first few 800m races in the Indoor season however, she was optimistic about improving as the season progressed and work on the technical aspects of the race. She competed in her second outdoor 800m race at the Atleticageneve in Geneva, Switzerland and finished second with a personal best performance of 2:04.51.

The 26-year-old expressed her elation about her performance on Instagram and shared that she had made one step in the right direction after a series of struggles.

Ad

"Anzeige/ Yaay I ran a personal best over the 800m today🙌🏼🥰 one step into the right direction ✨" she wrote.

Ad

Furthermore, she thanked her sponsors while sharing a glimpse of her complete race day with a short vlog of her official Instagram handle.

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More