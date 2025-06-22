Alica Schmidt reacts to clocking personal best after series of struggles after switching events

Alica Schmidt expressed her thoughts after clocking her personal best in the 800m after struggling in the Indoor season. The German athlete expressed her elation on being able to improve her performance after struggling briefly with putting forward her best effort in the 2025 indoor season.
The 26-year-old began 2025 with the goal of competing in the 800m alongside her pet 400m event. Alica Schmidt spoke about her decision to compete in a new event in a detailed post on social media and shared that it was as a result of a promise that she made to herself in 2022. The German athlete had planned to explore middle distance running after the Paris Olympics and began training for the 800m after the conclusion of the games.
Alica Schmidt struggled to get into her groove during her first few 800m races in the Indoor season however, she was optimistic about improving as the season progressed and work on the technical aspects of the race. She competed in her second outdoor 800m race at the Atleticageneve in Geneva, Switzerland and finished second with a personal best performance of 2:04.51.
The 26-year-old expressed her elation about her performance on Instagram and shared that she had made one step in the right direction after a series of struggles.
"Anzeige/ Yaay I ran a personal best over the 800m today🙌🏼🥰 one step into the right direction ✨" she wrote.
Furthermore, she thanked her sponsors while sharing a glimpse of her complete race day with a short vlog of her official Instagram handle.
This is a developing article and will be updated soon.