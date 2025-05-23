Alica Schmidt reveals her secret getaway for her weekend retreat amid training camp in France

German runner Alica Schmidt recently talked about her secret getaway for her weekend retreat. The middle-distance runner will be training for a month at an athletic camp in France.
Schmidt decided to spend her weekend in Barcelona. The 26-year-old Olympian shared glimpses of her trip on her Instagram account, as well as a snap of her training session in France.
The caption on one of Schmidt's Instagram stories read,
"We just booked a weekend getaway to Barcelona. Having our off day well spent"
The 26-year-old Olympian also shared glimpses of the grueling training season on her Instagram account a couple of days ago, where she trained alongside fellow Olympian Matjie Kolberg and coach Jon Petrac.
Schmidt wrote in the caption of her Instagram story,
"Brutal day on the track"
Alica Schmidt balances her priorities between athletics and modeling, even as she transitioned from the 400m to the 800m event. The German runner was recently seen in a Women's Health magazine for a German publication. Schmidt also runs a YouTube channel, which helps her interact better with her audience.
Alica Schmidt reflects on her first National appearance in an 800m event
After announcing her decision to compete in the 800m event, Alica Schmidt competed in a significant event at the German National Games for the first time. Despite starting with a bang, the German runner couldn't sustain momentum and finished fourth overall in the finals.
The runner shared her thoughts in a vlog posted in March 2025 on her YouTube channel, including her disappointment at not making it to the podium of the German National Games.
"It was a bit hectic because the relay was just after the 800. I have to say I'm a bit annoyed about the race. It was of course, totally different of what I would have expected or wanted the race to be. I'm just happy that I made it out healthy and I didn't get injured in the race. I have like a swollen knee, and it hurts a bit, but it shouldn't be something," Schmidt said. (14:25)
Alica Schmidt had represented Germany in the relay events at the Paris Olympics. Despite her best efforts, the German team failed to qualify for the finals of both the women's 4x400m relay and the mixed 4x400m relay.