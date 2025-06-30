Alica Schmidt rocks lemon-printed skirt set while meeting best friend after personal best performance

Alica Schmidt turned up the glamour in a colorful summer outfit as she enjoyed some downtime amid the outdoor season. The German athlete was last seen in action at the Ostrava Golden Spike, competing in the 800m.

Alica Schmidt, who traveled to the Paris Olympics as part of the mixed 4x400m relay team, walked home without a medal. She soon announced her decision to shift to the 800m for the 2025 season and attended a high-altitude training camp in South Africa. To begin 2025, she competed at the Nationales Hallenmeeting Erfurt in her first indoor race over the 800m distance, losing podium chances.

She finished fourth at the German Indoor Championships and began the outdoor season at the Goldenest Oval in Dresden after attending another camp in South Africa and then in France. Schmidt's best result came at the AtleticaGeneva, where she clinched a second-place finish in a personal best time in the 800m.

Her following stint at the 64th Ostrava Golden Spike saw the 26-year-old trail in fifth with a time of 2:05.06. As she geared up for her upcoming races, the Olympian enjoyed some time off the track with her best friend and turned up the glamour in a lemon-printed, red-and-blue striped skirt set, as shared in her Instagram stories.

Alica Schmidt enjoys with best friend and turns up the glamour in colorful dress

After Alica Schmidt's Geneva campaign, she spent a day at Villa Contessa before she headed to the Ostrava Golden Spike meet. She spent leisure time, swimming in the pool, indulging in a fancy breakfast, and basking in the sun on the poolside lounger.

Alica Schmidt had an enjoyable experience at the Boss Open alongside other members of the BOSS family

Tennis: ATP Tour - Stuttgart

Alica Schmidt has been one of the frontliners of BOSS for a while now. She even walked the ramp for the brand's 'Out of Office' collection at the Milan Fashion Week this year, joining tennis star Taylor Fritz on the runway. At the Boss Open, where Fritz played his first grass-court of 2025, and won the tournament.

Schmidt was in attendance alongside Norwegian skier Alexander Kilde, Miles Chamley-Watson, and Loris Karius. She posted highlights of her stint on her Instagram handle and made her feelings known, captioning:

"Anzeige| I had the best time at the @bossopen match this weekend and it was so good to see the @boss family again 🫶🏼🥰 watching sports live is one of my favourite things to do and the atmosphere in Stuttgart was just amazing ✨ can‘t wait to step on the track again myself ."

Alica Schmidt served as a fitness coach at the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund. She began her track career at MTV Ingolstadt, and some of her podium finishes include silver in the relay at the 2017 European Athletics U20 Championships and bronze at the U23 in 2019.

