Alica Schmidt shares highlights of one-day vacation at massive luxury villa after personal best performance in Geneva

Alica Schmidt halted in a villa for a one-day vacation after she clocked her personal best in the 800 despite early struggles over the distance. Schmidt was in action at the Athleticgeneva in Geneva, Switzerland, where she finished second in the 800m.

Alica Schmidt traveled to Paris as part of the mixed 4x400m relay team but failed to clinch a podium. Following that, the 25-year-old jetted off to South Africa to join a high-altitude 800m training camp. She opened her indoor season over the distance at the Nationales Hallenmeeting Erfurt, failing to achieve a podium finish, and followed it up with a fourth-place finish at the German Indoor Championships in February.

After posting undesired results, she underwent altitude training again in South Africa and then in France, before the outdoor season commenced. Recently, she competed at the Athleticgeneva, clocking her personal best in the 800m and clinching the runners-up podium.

While returning, the Olympian halted at the Villa Contessa, a luxury hotel and spa resort in Bad Saarow, Germany. In her Instagram story, she shared a picture of herself in her travel wear at Berlin airport, heading to the villa. She wore breezy white pants with a tank and overlayered the pair with a blue shirt.

"Almost home but first spending the day in one of my favourite places"

The following story was a video montage, where the German athlete captured glimpses of the villa, including the lawn, pool, and balcony. She also added clips of her swimming, indulging in delectable food, and spending time in a poolside lounger.

"One day of vacation"

Next, she posted a full-length photo of herself in a Ninety9 bikini.

Alica Schmidt's one-day vacation highlights; Instagram - @alicasmd

Schmidt traveled to the Tokyo Games but as an alternate in the relay team. She didn't get the opportunity to race.

Alica Schmidt attended the Boss Open amid her 2025 track season

Schmidt at The Power List - Germany's Top 50 - (Source: Getty)

Balancing a career in track and field, Alica Schmidt makes strides in the modeling and social media realm. She recently shifted her focus to tennis, attending the Boss Open men's singles and doubles finals in her home turf as the clay season kicked off.

As a BOSS athlete, she joined the likes of Loris Karius, Aleksander Kilde, and Miles Chamley-Watson to witness Taylor Fritz defeat Alexander Zverev in the singles.

She expressed her feelings of watching sports live and meeting her BOSS family in Stuttgart.

"Anzeige| I had the best time at the @bossopen match this weekend and it was so good to see the @boss family again 🫶🏼🥰 watching sports live is one of my favourite things to do and the atmosphere in Stuttgart was just amazing ✨ can‘t wait to step on the track again myself"

Schmidt won silver with the 4x400m relay team at the European Athletics U20 Championships.

