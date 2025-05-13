After transition to new event for 2025 season, Alica Schmidt shows draining aftermath of running 1800m in training

German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt took to social media to show the aftermath of running the 1800m. Schmidt previously announced that she would be transitioning to a new event, namely the 800m. She made her debut in the event at the 12th Erfurt Athletics Meeting in Germany and also went on to compete in the German Indoor Nationals earlier last month.

Alica Schmidt failed to secure a position on the podium in the 800m events, leading her to engage in high intensity training camps to help her improve performances in the event. Aged 26, Schmidt first made her breakthrough when she became a silver medalist with the German 4x400m relay team at the European Athletics U20 Championships.

Schmidt took to her Instagram to share the aftermath of her latest training sessions, which included running a 1800m. She wrote:

"Tempo runs on 1800m hit different 💀,"

Still taken from Schmidt's Instagram (Source: @alicasmd/Instagram)

Alica Schmidt previously spoke about going to South Africa to attend a training camp, focusing her efforts on improving her performance in the 800m events.

Alica Schmidt reacts to competing in her first ever 800m race

Alica Schmidt at the Paris 2024 Olympics - Source: Getty

German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt has revealed her thoughts on how she competed in her first 800m race. Schmidt ran at the German Indoor Nationals in Dortmund, where she competed fiercely but failed to secure a podium finish.

Schmidt took to her YouTube channel to share her thoughts after competing in the race, expressing her 'disappointment'. She said: (14:25 onwards)

"I have to say I am a bit annoyed about the race. It was, of course, totally different of what I would have expected or wanted the race to be. I'm just happy that I made it out healthy and I didn't get injured in the race, I only have like a bit of a swollen knee and it hurts just a bit but it's shouldn't be something."

"I knew that the 800 is a bumpy race but this race was crazy, I just now watched it again and yeah I should have maybe made some better decisions. It was my fourth race over the 800, so of course I just have to gain experience as I said, and I'm really happy that I made the decision to run indoors because it helped me so so much for outdoors. I also knew that of course that the indoor season is going to be really tough for me," she added.

Schmidt has a popular social media presence, with her YouTube channel amassing over 300k subscribers. She regularly shares vlogs about her training sessions and lifestyle on the platform.

