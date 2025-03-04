Alica Schmidt shares adorable childhood picture wearing goggles after competing in new event at Indoor Nationals for the first time

Alica Schmidt shared her childhood picture wearing goggles, shortly after her stint at the German National Games. She competed in the 800m and 4x200m relay, finishing fourth in the former feat.

Schmidt competed in the 4x400m mixed relay team at the 2024 Paris Games, her second Olympic appearance after 2020 Tokyo. Soon after, she flew to South Africa to train with a professional group to shift her focus to the 800m dash in the 2025 track season.

The 26-year-old debuted at the Nationales Hallenmeeting Erfurt Indoor 2025, followed by racing in the Czech Indoor Gala but fell short of a podium finish. She continued her momentum at the German Nationals, narrowly missing out on the 800m and 4x200m relay podiums.

In a recent Instagram post, the German runner posted her childhood picture in honor of National Kids Day, as per her caption.

"National kids day, Show you as a kid."

Alica Schmidt shares her childhood picture; Instagram - @alicasmd

Having run in the 800m for the first time at the Nationals, Alica Schmidt said she was not pleased with her fourth finish. However, she wished to improve in the upcoming days.

She wrote on Instagram:

"First 800m at nationals are in the books! It didn’t go as planned, and the final was a very tough race for me. Overall I became 4th and I’m not satisfied with that but it‘s just the beginning. I knew before my indoor season that my first races wouldn’t be easy and there’s a lot to learn especially tactically. Still, racing the 800m now already was the best decision to improve for the summer!"

Alica Schmidt reflected on her 800m race at the Nationals and highlighted the areas that needed reconsideration

Alica Schmidt after her race at the Paris 2024 - Athletics - (Source: Getty)

Alica Schmidt clocked 2:09.90 to finish fourth in the 800m and clinched silver in the relay at the recently concluded Nationals. Reflecting on her races in her latest YouTube video, the Olympian said she could have made improvements in her fourth 800m in the current season.

"It was a bit hectic because the relay was just after the 800. I have to say I'm a bit annoyed about the race. It was of course, totally different from what I would have expected or wanted the race to be. I'm just happy that I made it out healthy and I didn't get injured in the race. I have like a swollen knee, and it hurts a bit, but it shouldn't be something," she said. (from 14:18 onwards)

She added:

"I knew that the 800m is a bumpy race, but this race and I watched it again. Yeah, I should have maybe made some better decisions. It was my fourth race over the 800, so, of course, I just have to gain experience."

Alica Schmidt appeared at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as a substitute but didn't perform. Her repertoire includes the 4 × 400 metres relay silver from the 2017 European Athletics U20 Championships.

