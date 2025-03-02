Alica Schmidt shares a glimpse of her family's new pet as she reveals her long-standing dream

Alica Schmidt shared a glimpse of a cute puppy her family has brought home. The athlete made her feelings known about getting a puppy too.

After competing in the Nationals, the German is enjoying a little downtime ahead of commencing her outdoor season. Amid this, she shared a video on her Instagram story, showcasing a cute puppy running around on the lawn. Gushing over it, she added a caption:

"Family of mine got a puppy today🥺😍"

Schmidt’s Instagram story (@alicasmd)

Following this, she shared a picture of herself posing with the dog, revealing her long-standing wish to get one. She wrote:

"How cute is he?🥺 I'm so looking forward to getting a dog one day🥰"

Schmidt’s Instagram story (@alicasmd)

Schmidt last competed in the German National Games, participating in the 800m. However, she shortly missed out on attaining a podium finish after earning a fourth-place finish. She recorded 2:09.90 to finish the race. The 26-year-old also won a silver medal in the 4x200m relay race at the Nationals.

After competing in the 400m and 4x400m relays, the German athlete transitioned to 800m this year and announced on her Instagram handle.

Alica Schmidt opened up about her first 800m race at the National Games

After earning a fourth-place finish in the 800m dash at the National Games, Alica Schmidt opened up about her race, calling it a tough one. She took to Instagram to share a video from the event, and added a lengthy caption, making her feelings known about the 800m race.

She wrote that she wasn't satisfied with her result. But considering it was just the beginning, she revealed that there was a lot to learn.

"First 800m at nationals are in the books! It didn’t go as planned, and the final was a very tough race for me. Overall I became 4th and I’m not satisfied with that but it‘s just the beginning. I knew before my indoor season that my first races wouldn’t be easy and there’s a lot to learn especially tactically. Still, racing the 800m now already was the best decision to improve for the summer!" Alica Schmidt wrote.

"But I‘m happy to take away silver with the girls over the 4x200m relay ❤️‍🔥 always the best to race with your team 🙋🏼‍♀️," she added.

Alica Schmidt is gearing up to compete at the outdoor events of the 2025 track season, and amid this, she also enjoyed a short trip to Paris.

