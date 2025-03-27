Alica Schmidt has shared pictures from her shoot with the Vitamin Well Deutschland brand amid training for the 2025 track season. Schmidt was part of the mixed relay team at the Paris Olympics and embarked on the indoor season in 2025.

Ad

Schmidt, who has focussed on the 800m races in the ongoing track season, also boasts a notable social media career. She endorses several brands and often invests time in shoots and campaigns besides training on the track.

The 26-year-old Puma-sponsored athlete recently offered glimpses of her recent shoot with her partner brand and multi-billion Euro company Vitamin Well Deutschland. Some pictures featured her in a bathrobe, showing off the product, while another look was in a black tank top paired with beige pants. She also posed in an orange flowy dress with the sea as the backdrop.

Ad

Trending

Schmidt also shared a video of celebrating the shoot's success with the crew, a picture of the sunset, a table arrangement, and others. The Olympian captioned the carousel as:

"Do you still remember the shooting I had a few days ago? Here are some results @vitaminwelldeutschland has released two new zero varieties (Raspberry & Pineapple🍍). Zero sugar and 100% flavor. My favorite is raspberry, tell me what yours is if you've tried it."

Ad

Ad

Schmidt had a moderate start to the 2025 season as she started her 800m journey after weeks of high-altitude training in South Africa. She recently participated in the German National Games, finishing fourth in the finals despite a strong start.

On March 17, 2025, Alica Schmidt revealed she would return to high-altitude training for the summer track season.

"Soon back to camp life. One more week till I‘m back in high altitude training camp preparing for the summer season. I can‘t wait," she wrote.

Ad

Ad

Schmidt traveled as a substitute for the German relay team to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but didn't get a chance to perform.

Alica Schmidt shared the real reason behind transitioning from the 400m to the 800m

Alica Schmidt running the relay at the Paris Olympics 2024 - Athletics - (Source: Getty)

Schmidt competed in the 200m and 400m, significantly contributing to the podium finishes in the 4x400m relay events. However, after the Paris Games, Schmidt trained with professionals for the 800m in the 2025 season.

Ad

In a Q&A session on Instagram, when a fan asked about her transition, she replied that the 800m would give her better results in the long run.

"I wanted a change and believe that, in the long run, I might have more potential in the 800m than the 400m. I needed a new challenge, new training schedule, new goals, and want to see where my limits are in this event," she said.

Alica Schmidt was a member of the bronze-winning relay team at the 2019 European Athletics U23 Championships and finished in silver at the 2017 European Athletics U20 Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback