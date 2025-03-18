"I can‘t wait"- Alica Schmidt makes her feelings known as she gears up for high altitude training camp ahead of outdoor track season

Alica Schmidt expressed her excitement as she geared up to go for another high-altitude training camp ahead of the outdoor track season later this summer. The German athlete recently began competing in the 800m to fulfill her long-standing wish to participate in a middle-distance event alongside the quarter-mile.

Schmidt began her 2025 season with indoor appearances in the 800m after undergoing a high-altitude training camp in South Africa. She worked on her endurance as she transitioned to the middle-distance event. Schmidt made multiple appearances in the 800m indoor season, but she has yet to secure a podium position.

Even though the German athlete didn't perform as per her expectations, she expressed her elation in receiving the opportunity to compete and identify multiple aspects that she could improve on to emerge victorious in the highly competitive track circuit. As the track world is slowly transitioning to the outdoor season, Alica Schmidt shared a glimpse of her plans for the upcoming weeks on Instagram.

She revealed that she would return to a high-altitude training camp again and expressed her excitement to improve while gearing up for her upcoming races.

"Soon back to camp life 🥵🏃🏼‍♀️One more week till I‘m back in high altitude training camp preparing for the summer season 🔥I can‘t wait ❤️‍🔥" she wrote.

Alica Schmidt on her first National 800m appearance

Alica Schmidt competes in the 26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024: Day Five - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt expressed her thoughts on Instagram after her first National appearance in the 800m. The German athlete missed the medal by a small margin and finished fourth with a performance of 2:09.9s. She expressed that the race was extremely tough for her and she couldn't perform according to the plan.

Schmidt revealed that she has to improve a lot on the tactical aspect of the event to win races.

"First 800m at nationals are in the books! It didn’t go as planned, and the final was a very tough race for me. Overall I became 4th and I’m not satisfied with that but it‘s just the beginning. I knew before my indoor season that my first races wouldn’t be easy and there’s a lot to learn especially tactically. Still, racing the 800m now already was the best decision to improve for the summer!" she wrote.

Alica Schmidt hoped to utilize all her learning in her upcoming races and put forward great performances for the rest of the season.

