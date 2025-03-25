Alica Schmidt shows off contrasting personalities as she embraces "girly girl" and "bro" mode

German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt recently showed glimpses of her "girly" side and "bro" mode. This comes a month after her last track meet at the German Indoor Championships in Dortmund.

Besides her track successes, Schmidt is also renowned as one of the most good-looking athletes in the world. She has attended several notable fashion events such as the Milan Fashion Week and the 2023 Cannes.

Schmidt shared a video on her Instagram handle where she can be seen showing off her two contrasting sides. In the initial part of the video, Schmidt can be seen flaunting her glamorous side in a long red dress, while in the second part showcased her 'bro' side where she shared glimpses of her weightlifting sessions.

For the first part of the video, the text read:

"Me trying to be a girly girl"

After the transition to her doing a barbell hip thrust in the gym, the text changed to:

"The bro in me"

She remarked further in her caption:

"Both girly things tho🙋🏼‍♀️"

The 26-year-old German athlete has had a moderate start to her 2025 indoor season as she explores a transition from 400m to 800m. Even though she won a 4x200m short track relay event during the German Indoors, her individual races haven't gone her way so far. Schmidt's best individual finish also came at the German Indoors, where she finished fourth in 2:09.90.

Alica Schmidt shares the important preparations before going into high-altitude training sessions

Alica Schmidt in Munich during the 2022 European Athletics Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Alica Schmidt recently opened up about the important provisions to be taken care of before going into high-altitude training. In one of her recent vlogs on her YouTube channel (uploaded March 23), the German athlete informed that she went through a medical checkup before going into altitude training in a few days.

She also mentioned that before going into such training, it is important to ensure that there is enough iron in the body. In the video, she said (6:29 onwards):

"I just went to the doctor to get a checkup before the training camp because I am going to high altitude very soon and I just wanted to make sure that everything is good. My iron is good and stuff because that's really important when you go to high altitude that you have a good amount of iron. I am super thankful that I have such a good medical team around me, they help me all the time when I need anything and it's just super important as an athlete."

Alica Schmidt already went through high-altitude training in South Africa a few months before the start of the 2025 season.

