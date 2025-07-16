Alica Schmidt shares key takeaways after clocking her personal best in new event

Alica Schmidt recently opened up about her key takeaways after competing at the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern, which took place on July 15, 2025, at the Stadion Allmend in Lucerne, Switzerland. The athlete competed in the 800m dash of the event.

Schmidt was seen running in the 800m dash at the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern, where she didn't earn a podium finish, but she did clock a personal best time of 2:03.21, surpassing her previous best of 2:04.51, which she recorded at the Atleticageneve. In Luzern, the German athlete ended up in the fourteenth place; however, instead of being disheartened, she opened up about the lessons she learned in this race.

She shared a video of her race from the event on her Instagram story and penned a note in the caption that read,

"Learning from this race: not 2 laps on the outside😅"

Schmidt's Instagram story

Following this, she reposted the Spitzen Leichtathletik's post on her story and made her feelings known about her personal best, writing:

"Yey over 1sec Personal best 🫶🏼 step by step!"

Schmidt's Instagram story

Shortly ahead of this, Alica Schmidt competed in the first 400m race after a year at the Meeting Sport e Solidarieta Ligano. Here, she registered a time of 53.42s, earning a sixth-place finish. Following this race, she expressed her feelings about competing in the 400m event after a year, and was also ecstatic after running in Italy.

Alica Schmidt made her feelings known about competing in the first 800m Nationals

After making an appearance in her first 800m nationals at the German Indoor Nationals, Alica Schmidt made her feelings known about her performance. The German athlete earned a fourth-place finish in this race after clocking 2:09.90, and shortly after this, she shared a video on social media that carried glimpses of her race.

Along with this, she penned a lengthy note in the caption, expressing that this race did not pan out as expected for her and called it 'tough.'

"First 800m at nationals are in the books! It didn’t go as planned, and the final was a very tough race for me. Overall I became 4th and I’m not satisfied with that but it‘s just the beginning. I knew before my indoor season that my first races wouldn’t be easy and there’s a lot to learn especially tactically. Still, racing the 800m now already was the best decision to improve for the summer! But I‘m happy to take away silver with the girls over the 4x200m relay ❤️‍🔥 always the best to race with your team 🙋🏼‍♀️" wrote Alica Schmidt.

Alica Schmidt recently shared the highlights from her one-day vacation after she registered her personal best in the 800m dash at the Athleticgeneva in Geneva, Switzerland.

