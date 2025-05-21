Alica Schmidt shares strong message days after announcing outdoor season opener 

Alica Schmidt recently shared a strong message about her preparation for the upcoming events in the 2025 track season. The athlete also recently announced her outdoor season opener while she is in her final training camp.

Schmidt made her 2025 indoor season's debut at the Nationales Hallenmeeting Erfurt Indoor, where she competed in the 800m for the first time. She fell short of attaining a podium finish after clocking a time of 2:09.90. The German athlete transitioned to the 800m dash after competing at the Paris Olympics, where she couldn't make it to the finals of the women's 4x400m relay dash and mixed 4x400m relay event.

Following her indoor season debut, she went to South Africa for high-altitude training, and shortly after this, she began her final training of the season in France. Amid these preparations, she announced her outdoor season opener, revealing that she will be running in the 800m race at the Goldenes Oval 2025 in Dresden.

Now, a few later, Schmidt shared a strong message on her social media. She shared a picture of her sitting on the track while donning a white track outfit from Boss and penned a message that read:

"Busy making progress."

Alica Schmidt usually shares updates from her training camp, and recently, she opened up about having a brutal day on the track while training in France.

Alica Schmidt opened up about her first national appearance in the 800m event

After making her appearance in the 800m event at the German National Games, Alica Schmidt opened up about her performance in the event. She shared a video on her YouTube channel where she revealed that she started the race on a good note; however, she couldn't maintain her momentum during the final part of the race and thus ended up in fourth place.

Opening up about the experience, she said that she could have done better and acknowledged that she was a bit annoyed.

"It was a bit hectic because the relay was just after the 800. I have to say I'm a bit annoyed about the race. It was of course, totally different from what I would have expected or wanted the race to be. I'm just happy that I made it out healthy and I didn't get injured in the race. I have like a swollen knee, and it hurts a bit, but it shouldn't be something," said Alica Schmidt.

She added:

"I knew that the 800m is a bumpy race, but this race and I watched it again. Yeah, I should have maybe made some better decisions. It was my fourth race over the 800, so, of course, I just have to gain experience."

Outside of her track endeavors, Alica Schmidt is also pursuing a career in modeling.

