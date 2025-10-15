Alica Schmidt shares unseen pictures from her quick getaway in Spain with friends amid off season

Alica Schmidt recently shared unseen pictures from her trip to Spain during the off-season. Schmidt competed in her last race in the 800m in Oordegem in August, where she clocked 2:06.19. The German athlete started competing in the 800m after making the transition from 400m. Since her last appearance, Schmidt has been embracing the off-season while navigating an activity-filled schedule. Before her trip to Spain, the Olympian was seen enjoying a vacation in Thailand and Austria. During her recent break, Schmidt visited Mallorca, which is famous for its beaches, mountains, resorts, historic towns, and Mediterranean culture. During one of the evenings in her trip, Schmidt was seen donning a greyish-brown long bodycon dress, which featured a cut-out near the neck. The dress had full sleeves on the left hand and a flowing tail on the right. She paired the dress with a pearl necklace and earrings, and flat brown sandals. Sharing the unseen pictures on Instagram, the athlete wrote:&quot;Unreleased from Mallorca ✨&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSchmidt shared a few more glimpses from the trip, in one of which she can be seen enjoying pool time while wearing a white bikini. The German middle-distance runner was seen enjoying the scenic beauty in a brown top and skirt outfit and a pastel blue off-shoulder dress that featured a slit.&quot;It wasn’t the season I was hoping for&quot; - Alica Schmidt makes her feelings known after missing the 2025 World Athletics Championships Alica Schmidt at the European Championships 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Getty Images)Alica Schmidt competed in her new event, the 800m, at the German Nationals, which served as the qualifying event for the World Athletics Championships. However, she fell short of earning a spot after missing the standard qualifying time of 2.00.70. Following this, the athlete took to Instagram to express her disappointment and informed about suffering from COVID-19 only a few days before the race. &quot;This season really put me to the test this year. Tough races, lots of lessons, and a whole lot of growth. It wasn’t the season I was hoping for, but it was definitely the one I needed. Unfortunately, I caught Covid a few days before Nationals, so I wasn’t able to show up at my best, definitely frustrating.&quot;She added:&quot;This year is about committing, learning, challenging and accepting. Everything I need to learn on how to tackle the 800m. Hoping to get my body 100% healthy again and squeeze in a few more races before shifting focus to 2026. Still completely in love with the process. 🫶🔥&quot;Alica Schmidt recently experienced a doping scare while she was enjoying a movie with her friends.