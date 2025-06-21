Alica Schmidt shows off new customized race kit from multi-billion dollar brand

Alica Schmidt recently shared a sneak peek of her new race kit on social media, days after her outdoor season opener. The German athlete is currently preparing for the upcoming races of the 2025 season.

Schmidt was last seen in action on June 1 at the Goldenes Oval 2025 at the Heinz-Seyer-Stadion in Dresden, where she opened her outdoor season. However, the race did not pan out as expected, as she could only manage a ninth-place finish after clocking 2:06.33. She was the last athlete to cross the finish line. Shortly ahead of this race, the athlete completed her final training camp in France after her first high-altitude training camp in South Africa.

Currently she is gearing up for her upcoming races, and amid this, she recently uploaded a glimpse of her new race kit on Instagram. Schmidt uploaded a video on Instagram, where she was seen flaunting her new sky blue-colored race kit from Boss. The video's caption read:

"So in love with my new race kit," wrote Alica Schmidt.

Following her last-place finish in her outdoor season opener, the German athlete made her feelings known about the race on social media. She shared a glimpse of the race on her Instagram story, and disappointed with the race, she wrote:

"Well that was a sh*t race. Good thing, it can only get better from here."

When Alica Schmidt opened up about handling both athletics and modeling as her career

In an interview with Olympics.com, Alica Schmidt once made her feelings known about managing with both track and field and modeling. Along with her appearance in several top-notch races, the German athlete has also made a name for herself on social media, and she opened up about handling both careers.

"I don't feel like I have to prove anything to anyone. It's just for me. I just want to prove myself that I'm worth it. And I know that I work so hard for that, I know what I'm capable of and that I haven't showed everything yet," said Alica Schmidt.

She added:

"The training is, of course, the main focus and all other things come behind that. But I also love to do some model jobs or take the people with me on social media. It's a big hobby of mine and I love to do that. But the main focus is sports."

Alica Schmidt made a major transition in the 2025 season, as she shifted from her traditional 400m to the 800m dash and made her first national appearance in the event at the German National Games.

