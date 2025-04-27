Alica Schmidt turns up the glamour in red outfit at German model Shirin David's birthday party

German track star Alica Schmidt rocked a red outfit to German model and singer Shirin David's birthday party. Schmidt, who boasts a huge following, shared her outfit on social media.

Ad

Schmidt is one of the more prominent German sprinters in the world right. Aside from her massive social media following, Schmidt has competed multiple times on the international stage, having made it to the top 8 of the European Championships twice. She has also won silver in the 4 × 400 meters relay at the 2017 European Athletics U20 Championships.

Schmidt posted a story on Instagram, where she was in a red outfit:

"Celebrating @shirindavid 30th birthday tonight"

Ad

Trending

Still taken from Schmidt's Instagram (@alicasmd/Instagram)

Schmidt also competed at the Czech Indoor Gala event last month, which marked her first race of the 2025 season.

Ad

Alica Schmidt opens up about her 2024 Olympics performance

Alica Schmidt at the Paris 2024 Games - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt revealed her thoughts on her performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics in an earlier post online. Schmidt and her German team performed poorly at the Olympics, as they failed to qualify for the final in the 4x400 relay event.

Ad

Schmidt wrote a heartfelt statement on Instagram:

"The Olympics are not just about winning medals. It‘s about being alongside inspiring athletes while competing at the highest level. Showing ambition, celebrating diversity and people no matter who they are and where they are from.

"The past weeks were an emotional rollercoaster and I was able to learn a lot. As an athlete I am still not where I want to be and maybe I will never be. But the one thing that is for sure: I will never stop trying and figuring out ways to improve. I love taking you guys with me on this journey and hope to inspire young athletes and show how amazing this sport can be!"

Ad

Schmidt ran the second leg of the relay and handed the baton off to her teammate, finishing with the fourth slowest time of all the athletes. The German team finished seventh in their heat with a time of 3:15.63 minutes and did not advance to the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More