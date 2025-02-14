Alica Schmidt shares 4-word reaction to picturesque snowfall view amid Valentine's Day

One of the rising track stars from Germany, Alica Schmidt, recently participated in the IAAF World Indoor Tour. In one of her Instagram posts, she shared her thoughts on experiencing a snowy day that coincided with Valentine’s Day.

Last year, Schmidt participated in the Paris Olympics 2024 in the 4×400 mixed relay event. However, the team from Deutschland could not qualify for the final. The track star shared her reaction on encountering a snowy day as she captioned her post:

“Woke up in winterwonderland”

Screenshot of Alica Schmidt's Instagram Story | Credits - IG/alicasmd (https://www.instagram.com/stories/alicasmd/3567671697013260726/?hl=en)

Schmidt captured the essence of her experience in four words, giving her admirers a glimpse of her rejoicing the beauty of nature around her.

Meanwhile, in the Czech Indoor Gala 2025, she attained ninth position in the 800m event. The Worms native came second in the 4×400 meters relay event during the 2017 European Athletics U20 Championships. At the 2019 European Athletics U23 Championships, she attained the third position.

The athlete is also one of the brand ambassadors of Hugo Boss, a luxury brand. She was also the fitness coach of Borussia Dortmund, a German professional sports club. In the German Indoor Athletics Championships 2022, Schmidt secured second place in the 400m event.

Alica Schmidt on unlocking her potential and career goals for 2025

Alica Schmidt at the Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt's success revolves around her on-field and off-field careers. On track, she specialises in 200m, 400m and 800m events. She recently expressed her viewpoints regarding her career goals and “vision board” for this year during one of her appearances for Hugo Boss.

“I'm creating my vision board for 2025 and actually, a vision board is kind of like a workout: you have to create it, you have to believe in it and you have to test it. I don't really have New Year resolutions because if I want to change something, I try to do it straight away. This is someone who is succeeding and I'm going to steal her place, 2025 I see dedication and a lot of hard work,” she said in a YouTube video via BOSS.

Schmidt, whose popularity has risen with her track achievements, has 5.6 million followers on her Instagram account. Regarding her significant career goals, she shared that she envisions an increased amount of “hard work” and sincerity in the current year.

