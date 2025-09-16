The fourth day of the World Athletics Championships 2025 saw eight athletes qualify for the women's 400m finals. The finals are scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 18.

Ad

The first semifinals on Tuesday saw defending champion Marileidy Paulino being beaten in the race by Poland's Natalia Bukowiecka. Paulino clocked a run time of 49.82 seconds during this race, while her Polish counterpart retaliated with a season-best 49.67 seconds. Despite the defeat, Paulino has earned an automatic qualification to the finals for finishing second.

2019 world champ Salwa Eid Naser won the second semifinal of the race after clocking a time of 49.67 seconds. She defeated the likes of the USA's Isabella Whittaker and Cuba's Roxano Gomez to book her berth in the finals.

Ad

Trending

USA's Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone continues to enjoy her transition to the 400m flat as she not only wins the third semifinal of the event but also clocks a world-leading run time of 48.29 seconds. She defeated the likes of Amber Anning and Nickisha Pryce, who were the second and third fastest runners from the entire semis.

On that note, let's find out all the athletes who qualified for the women's 400m finals of the World Athletics Championships 2025.

Ad

All athletes who qualify for the women's 400m finals of the World Athletics Championships 2025

Here is the list of all the athletes who will be seen in the women's 400m finals (Q determines athletes who got automatic qualification in their respective semis, while q stands for athletes who qualified based on fastest run times):

Natalia Bukowiecka, Poland- 49.67 (Q) Marileidy Paulino, Dominican Republic- 49.82 (Q) Salwa Eid Naser, Bahrain- 49.47 (Q) Roxana Gomez, Cuba- 49.78 (Q) Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, USA- 48.29 (Q) Amber Anning, Great Britain- 49.38 (Q) Nickisha Pryce, Jamaica- 49.46 (q) Henriette Jaeger, Norway- 49.87 (q)

Ad

Athletes to watch out for in the women's 400m finals of the World Athletics Championships 2025

Going into the women's 400m finals of the World Athletics Championships 2025 on Thursday, Marileidy Paulino will once again present a strong contention for the title. The Dominican Republic athlete has had a remarkable 2025 season, which included several Diamond League podium finishes, such as those in Paris, Zurich, Monaco, and Silesia.

Ad

Salwa Eid Naser is a potential candidate who can bag the women's 400m title in the finals. The Bahraini athlete is the second-fastest female 400m runner this season and is also the 2025 Diamond League title winner in the event.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be another athlete to watch out for in the women's 400m finals. The American athlete has clocked impressive times this season, but her main challenge in the finals will be to navigate the likes of Paulino and Naser.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More