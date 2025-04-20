All the important highlights from men's NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025

The most notable moment from the 2025 Men's NCAA Gymnastics Championships finals saw Michigan clinch its first team title since 2010. Coached by Yuan Xiao, the team posted a total score of 332.224, defeating last year's champion, Stanford (332.061).

Fred Richard was one of Michigan's main players during the finals, scoring 84.264 in the all-around and earning the individual title. His 2024 Paris Olympics teammate, Paul Juda, was the star of the show on the parallel bars apparatus, scoring 14.200 and finishing second in the all-around event.

Juda also shared a heartfelt proposal moment with her girlfriend, Reyna Guggino, during the finals. These performances gave an important lead for Michigan.

The Oklahoma Sooners Men's side finished third in the tournament with 327.891 while its fourth-year gymnast, Emre Dodanli (13.833), won the horizontal bars title during the Championships. Kameron Nelson from the Ohio State Buckeyes won the vault title during the 2025 Men's NCAA Gymnastics Championships after scoring 14.633.

Another important moment in the tournament came courtesy of Patrick Hoopes, who scored 14.833 and emerged as the pommel horse champion for the second consecutive year. Asher Hong from Stanford won the still rings and floor event.

Michigan's Paul Juda shares his thoughts on winning the 2025 Men's NCAA Gymnastics Championships with his teammates

Paul Juda (Image via: Getty)

Paul Juda shared his thoughts on winning the 2025 Men's NCAA Gymnastics Championships. Juda would have traded every one of his titles for this team title. He mentioned that his teammates struggled a lot through academic and athletic means. He said (via B1G Gymnastics):

"I have said it before and I will say it again, I will trade every singe of those individual awards for this one and I know I was right. Every single one of these guys deserves more than myself, they are my brothers, I know them through thick and thin. I have seen them overcome challenges academically, athletically, and mentally. To raise that trophy together, I mean I always wanted to feel and I am glad they got to."

Juda was also quite successful at the 2024 Men's NCAA Gymnastics Championships, where he won the floor exercise title. Besides, he was also the 2022 all-around champion and in total has 11 NCAA medals in his career.

