Allie Sczech, Andi Jackson and others react to Harper Murray's highlights from artist Waka Flocka concert

Nebraska Volleyball star Harper Murray's latest highlights online were met with positive reactions from the volleyball community, with her teammate Andi Jackson and 2025 Nebraska commit Allie Sczech praising her.

Ad

Sczech represented the Baylor Volleyball team for the last three seasons before joining the Nebraska Cornhuskers for the 2025 season. Sczech plays as an opposite hitter and is expected to build upon her performances at Nebraska when she joins Murray and Jackson this year.

Harper Murray is regarded as one of the standout players for the Nebraska Volleyball team and was recruited as the No.1 prospect as part of the class of 2023. She is currently a junior at Nebraska and has racked up numerous accolades in her collegiate career since joining two years ago. Murray has made the AVCA All-Region Team twice and was named the NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player for 2024.

Ad

Trending

Murray took to Instagram to share a few glimpses of her time at artist Waka Flocka's concert, where she can be seen sporting a stylish black jacket. She wrote:

"round of applause for @wakaflocka,"

Ad

Her teammate Andi Jackson reacted to the post, writing:

"🙌🙌🙌,"

Still taken from Murray's Instagram (Source: @harpermurrayy/Instagram)

Allie Sczech also reacted to Murray's Instagram post:

Ad

"🔥🔥🔥,"

Still taken from Murray's Instagram (Source: @harpermurrayy/Instagram)

Freshman Keri Leimbach also shared her thoughts on Murray's post, writing:

Ad

"I GO HARD….,"

Still taken from Murray's Instagram (Source: @harpermurrayy/Instagram)

Murray and the Nebraska Volleyball team will be playing next against South Dakota State as part of their spring matches ahead of the NCAA season.

Ad

Harper Murray highlights the differences between high school and college volleyball

Harper Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray revealed the differences between high school and collegiate volleyball in a recent interview. Murray represented Skyline High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and had a profound high school career. She was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year and Michigan Volleyball Player of the Year for 2022 before joining the Nebraska Volleyball team.

Ad

In an interview with Hurrdat Sports, Murray was asked about the transition to college volleyball and the differences between the two (high school and college volleyball): (32:30 onwards)

"The athleticism changes when you get to college, you're playing against girls who are four years older than you so there's little things like that I think matter the most. I always tried to put in work outside of the gym of course, but something Coach [John Cook] always used to say to us was volleyball doesn't know your age which is very true."

Ad

Harper Murray played against Kansas in new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly's first game in charge on April 26, where she recorded five kills.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More