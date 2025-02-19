  • home icon
  "Everything in my life felt so sh**ty" – Harper Murray reflects on what led her to consider self-harming

"Everything in my life felt so sh**ty" – Harper Murray reflects on what led her to consider self-harming

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Feb 19, 2025 18:09 GMT
2024 Division I Women
Harper Murray (Image via: Getty)

Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball player Harper Murray recently explained why she felt harming herself during her depression and ADHD issues. This came during an event for Triple Crown where she opened up about her depression to the audience.

Murray revealed several chapters from her struggling phase including the initial days of her depression and also shared that she chose to self-harm because she felt that if she could hurt herself then she wouldn't be bothered by the outside comments.

Additionally, she also revealed that she had skipped college for two straight months during this phase.

"I think I was in a place where everything else was going on in my life felt so shi*** and felt like at the lowest point possible. So, I felt like I could hurt myself and do everything in my powers to screw myself over, then I couldn't be affected by what anyone else thought and said about me," she said via TC Sports Network.
"So, I was at a point where I just stopped caring everything, I skipped class for two months because I couldn't get out of bed and I didn't want to do anything" she further added.

Harper Murray had suffered several adversities in her career lately, including a defeat at the 2023 NCAA Championship finals and was also arrested for a Driving-Under-Influence case last year.

"That's the best way to approach this year" - Harper Murray on her team's plans for the 2025 Volleyball season

Murray wearing no.27 of Nebraska during the 2024 final four match of the National Championships against Penn State (Image via: Getty Images)
Murray wearing no.27 of Nebraska during the 2024 final four match of the National Championships against Penn State (Image via: Getty Images)

Harper Murray recently shed light on the Nebraska Cornhuskers' plans for the upcoming 2025 Volleyball season where they will be stepping in with their new coach and former Husker, Dani Busboom Kelly.

In a press conference, Murray shared that her team wants to start the 2025 season with a vision of winning the NCAA Championships for their former coach, John Cook. She also mentioned that she and her teammates want to do this for Cook, Busboom Kelly, and other little girls in Nebraska. She said (via the Hail Varsity YouTube channel, 15:07 onwards):

"A lot of us wanted to win a National Championship with coach but I think the way we can reframe that is now, we can one for him and that's the best way to approach this year and we can win one for coach, we can win one for Dani (Busboom-Kelly) and we can win one for all the little girls that look up to us in Nebraska."
youtube-cover

During the conversation, Harper Murray also shared that they have a good opportunity to win the national event this year and carry John Cook's legacy.

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
