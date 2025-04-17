Allyson Felix amazed by son Trey’s resemblance to her family member

Former American track athlete Allyson Felix drew comparisons between her son, Trey, and her brother. Trey is the youngest child of Felix and was born just a couple of years back in 2023.

Ad

Similar to Felix, her brother Wes's roots can be traced back to track and field for a brief period. During this short stint with the sport, Felix's brother became a 200m bronze medalist at the Junior Worlds in 2002. Felix recently identified a striking similarity between her son and her elder brother's childhood pictures.

Felix shared a collage on her Instagram handle featuring pictures of Trey and a throwback picture of her brother, Wes. In the post, both Trey and Wes can be seen hitting similar poses. Felix further remarked in her caption:

Ad

Trending

"Genes are wild. Trey+ @wesfelix22 are twins"

Screenshot of Felix's Instagram story featuring her son and brother (Image via: Felix's Instagram)

Allyson Felix and her brother are also business partners and co-founders of the shoe brand, Saysh, which the former 200m Olympic champion founded after she faced the NIKE controversy.

Ad

Allyson Felix talks about the ethos she aspires to embed in her son

Allyson Felix (Image via: Getty Images)

Allyson Felix explained the ethos she wants to embed in her son during his initial years. The US track icon, Felix, also recently celebrated her son's first birthday.

Ad

In an interview, Felix shared that she wants to see her son as an ally in her advocacy towards women's empowerment and feminism. Additionally, she also mentioned that she aspires to teach her son how to treat women respectfully. She said (via BBC World Service):

"I'm excited that I have a son now, I can talk to him about being an ally. You know, it's so important for me, my brother is a huge ally in my life and I want to talk to him about that, about how you treat women and how he will grow up to be a faminist as well and so these things really make me happy" (24:10 onwards).

Ad

Replying to the question about the presence of enough feminist men in the world, Felix further added:

"Of course not and I'm excited to raise him to know that, he can part of the solutions you know."

Speaking in the interview, Felix remarked that she is hoping to leave society in a better position for her children so that they don't have to face the hardships she once did.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More