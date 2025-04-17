Allyson Felix amazed by son Trey’s resemblance to her family member

Former American track athlete Allyson Felix drew comparisons between her son, Trey, and her brother. Trey is the youngest child of Felix and was born just a couple of years back in 2023.
Similar to Felix, her brother Wes's roots can be traced back to track and field for a brief period. During this short stint with the sport, Felix's brother became a 200m bronze medalist at the Junior Worlds in 2002. Felix recently identified a striking similarity between her son and her elder brother's childhood pictures.
Felix shared a collage on her Instagram handle featuring pictures of Trey and a throwback picture of her brother, Wes. In the post, both Trey and Wes can be seen hitting similar poses. Felix further remarked in her caption:
"Genes are wild. Trey+ @wesfelix22 are twins"
Allyson Felix and her brother are also business partners and co-founders of the shoe brand, Saysh, which the former 200m Olympic champion founded after she faced the NIKE controversy.
Allyson Felix talks about the ethos she aspires to embed in her son
Allyson Felix explained the ethos she wants to embed in her son during his initial years. The US track icon, Felix, also recently celebrated her son's first birthday.
In an interview, Felix shared that she wants to see her son as an ally in her advocacy towards women's empowerment and feminism. Additionally, she also mentioned that she aspires to teach her son how to treat women respectfully. She said (via BBC World Service):
"I'm excited that I have a son now, I can talk to him about being an ally. You know, it's so important for me, my brother is a huge ally in my life and I want to talk to him about that, about how you treat women and how he will grow up to be a faminist as well and so these things really make me happy" (24:10 onwards).
Replying to the question about the presence of enough feminist men in the world, Felix further added:
"Of course not and I'm excited to raise him to know that, he can part of the solutions you know."
Speaking in the interview, Felix remarked that she is hoping to leave society in a better position for her children so that they don't have to face the hardships she once did.