Allyson Felix announces 'new chapter' with husband Kenneth Ferguson

Sprint legend Allyson Felix announced that she and her husband, Kenneth Ferguson, have been building a new house for over a year. After retiring from track and field, Felix has been investing time in family, growing her business, and supporting athletes through different roles.

Felix, the athlete with the most world gold medals, was a force to be reckoned with. In addition to dominating the individual races, she anchored six and eight relay teams to the pole podium at the Olympics and the World Championships, respectively. Becoming the most decorated Olympian in American track and field history, Felix last competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, winning the 400m bronze and 4x400m relay gold to cap her career.

Allyson Felix, now retired, often posts about family time on social media. She also documents her daughter Camryn and son Trey's journeys and how they develop their sibling bond. In a recent post on Instagram, the 39-year-old announced that she and her husband have been building a new home, looking over a picturesque view.

"So, we did a thing. Over the past 14 months, we have been building a new house. And honestly, the process has been so much fun. Seeing everything come together from the ground up and being able to go and visit the site, check the progress, imagine what we are going to do with the space. I have loved it all. Family is so important to me. Honestly, I think being an introvert and homebody has made this experience even more special. Thinking about the new memories, the new adventures that we are going to create in this space....." she wrote.

She paired the voice-over with a video montage that captured the progression of the house.

Allyson Felix penned a motivational note for all women on International Women's Day

Felix at Hello Sunshine's Shine Away, Connected by AT&T - (Source: Getty)

Alongside leaving a lasting impact on the track, Felix has been a staunch advocate for women in sports and beyond and has always stood up for their rights. She was one of the trailblazers who left the giant brand, Nike, after it failed to provide financial security to her during pregnancy. She introduced her brand, Saysh, and added more accomplishments to her list.

Now a member of the International Olympic Committee, Felix wrote a motivational message for all women on International Women's Day (March 8).

"To the go-getters, the disruptors, and the change-makers. To the caregivers, the quiet strength, and those whose impact is felt in ways big and small. To every woman who dares, dreams, nurtures, and leads-your resilience and brilliance shape the world. Keep pushing forward, speaking up, and standing tall-because the future is built by women like you.." she wrote.

Allyson Felix built a nursery in the heart of the Olympic Village in Paris last year. She partnered with Pampers to help athlete parents compete and bond with their kids simultaneously.

