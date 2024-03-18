Allyson Felix goes down memory lane remembering daughter Camryn's birth

Retired athlete Allyson Felix recently went down memory lane, remembering her daughter Camryn’s birth. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist is just weeks away from the delivery of her second child in April.

Amidst her second pregnancy, the 38-year-old and her husband, Kenneth Ferguson, cherished the toddler days of their first daughter.

Felix broke the news of her second pregnancy in November 2023. The athlete shared a picture with her daughter and husband on social media, flaunting her baby bump. She also revealed her second child to be a baby boy, expected to arrive in April 2024. Felix got pregnant five years after delivering Camryn.

Recently, Kenneth Ferguson and Allyson Felix recalled their daughter being born. The couple shared a picture of their daughter sitting on the former sprinter's lap where she was spotted holding her baby with a warm smile. Ferguson shared the memorable picture on her Instagram story with the caption:

"5 years ago today".

Reminiscing about the fond memory, Felix immediately reshared the photo on her story and wrote:

"Where has the time gone?"

Felix's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/allysonfelix)

Allyson Felix is "going strong" in her second pregnancy journey

Allyson Felix at an event in 2023

In February, Allyson Felix shared a proud note on her current pregnancy journey. The athlete was happy about being able to carry her second child longer than her first time. She also remembered Camryn and her NICU duration when the little one was born prematurely in November 2018. It made her feel blessed with the healthy journey that she is experiencing this time.

Felix posted a video of her and her daughter in the hospital. It also had glimpses of Camryn's admission in the NICU. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Felix wrote,

"Celebrating every milestone!!! Still pregnant and going strong! Officially pregnant longer than I was with Cammy and it has me reflecting on our NICU journey with her. Counting each day a huge blessing."

Allyson Felix had a traumatic experience during her first pregnancy in 2018. The athlete was 32 weeks pregnant when her doctor informed her about preeclampsia complications. It is a high blood pressure condition that can be fatal for both mother and child.

Felix immediately underwent delivery via C-section on the advice of her doctor. Due to her premature birth, Camryn spent a month recovering in the NICU. Nevertheless, the athlete spent a week in the hospital for recovery.

Moreover, Felix's first pregnancy also affected her athletic life. The 400m runner was compelled to keep her condition hidden for the first four months. She feared losing her sponsorship deal with Nike.

However, Allyson Felix withdrew her decade-long tie-up with the shoe giant brand in 2019. The athlete disclosed that Nike had allegedly cut 70% payment from her sponsorship deal due to her pregnancy.

Felix eventually kick-started her own shoe brand, Bysash, in 2021. It is exclusively designed for female athletes.